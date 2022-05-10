TikTok Creators Will Love the DJI Mini 3 Pro

Speaker 1: TikTok creators meet your new favorite drone, the DJI mini three pro Speaker 1: With a lightweight, incredibly small folded down size and solid 4k video quality. The DJ mini three pro packs, a lot to be excited about, but it's the camera's ability to flip over and shoot true vertical video that makes this drone so exciting for the social media creators among you. The huge rise in vertical video on TikTok [00:00:30] or Instagram reels means is just as common to see people shooting video on their cameras like this, as it is like this, and that is fine, but most of DJ's recent drones, including the air two S have got their cameras locked in a horizontal position. Maybe they're just old fashioned, sir. That means if you want to do some vertical video for the socials, you have to crop right down the middle of your horizontal video and sacrifice a lot of resolution, but not. So with the [00:01:00] mini three pro with a simple tap of an onscreen button, the mini three pro will flip its camera over letting you shoot vertical video or still images using the full resolution of the sensor. Speaker 1: While of course still taking advantage of all the stabilizing from that gimble lovely stuff. And in either orientation, that footage looks great. You can shoot in 4k. It's got a wide aperture of F1 0.7 and it uses HDR techniques to get a wider dynamic range. It has a one over 1.3 [00:01:30] inch sensor size, which is smaller than the one inch type found on the air two S but even so I found I could capture video with bright skies and shadowy grounds without worrying too much about losing detail. I found colors to be nice and true to life. And there is plenty of clarity to the image. Thanks to that 4k resolution. It'll shoot 48 megapixel, still images as well, including in DG raw format, which gives photographers like me a little bit more scope to edit those colors and highlights in [00:02:00] apps like Adobe light room, but it's not just that flippy camera. Speaker 1: That's new here. It's being given additional sensors as well, covering forwards and backwards, and also downwards. Now that helps the drone see what's around it. And as a result, it can do a better job of automatically avoiding obstacles, obstacles like trees, or if you're just flying too close to a wall and not really paying attention, those same sensors also allow for automatic flight modes for those occasions. When you want [00:02:30] to put yourself in the frame and just have the drone follow you. But I mostly love how small it is with a weight of only 249 grams. And it being not much bigger than the size of an average can of Coke or in my caser lovely pale oil. It's so easy to just Chuck into a bag when you're heading out somewhere, just in case you end up somewhere beautiful and really want some aerial footage. Speaker 1: That's great. If you're a solo video creator as something this size will sit really happily alongside [00:03:00] your lenses or camera bodies or tripods in your kit bag, you really won't feel way down by this. Even after a full day's hike, it's incredibly quick to fold away. And then of course, to unfold when you get to your location. So you can be up in the air in a matter of moments, these little propellers fold in to make it easier to store, and also to make them less likely to shatter. If you do absolutely plow it into a tree, swap out the battery is also dead simple. As you can just pull it out the back and then just [00:03:30] shove in a fresh one. When you need to, it supports high speed micro SD cards in sizes up to 512 gigabytes, which will be more than enough room for all of the beautiful aerial footage. Speaker 1: Your to fans can handle that 249 gram weight also means when it falls below the minimum requirements for licensing and registration in many areas. So of course, before you fly any drone, make sure you are flying within the laws wherever you are, despite its small size DGI reckons. You can get [00:04:00] about 34 minutes of flight time per charge from my own experience. I'd say that might be a little bit ambitious, particularly if you're flying in windier conditions because it's so lightweight, it has to fight really hard to stay in the air and the harder it fights, the more power it uses. If you're flying in a windless deserts, then you'll probably get decent battery life. But if you're taking up into the windy mountains, you can expect that battery life to drop it. Also of course, depends on how you fly it. If you keep it in [00:04:30] sport mode and spend all the time flying in at its fastest 16 meters, a second speed, then you can expect that battery life to drop much faster even. Speaker 1: So I reckon you can fairly comfortably get up to 30 minutes of flight time with general use. And if you get the fly more combo, that includes three batteries. That's comfortably over an hour of flight time. Every time you go out, it uses the same chunky controller scene with many of the recent DJI drones. So flying this thing is absolutely no [00:05:00] different to flying any other DJ drone. And that's great because it means there's no learning curve. For those of you who are already familiar with the flight controls, that said it is incredibly easy to fly. So even complete novices will not take long to get up to speed. You can also bite without a controller. If you've already got one from a previous generation that you just want to use with it, or there's a new controller with a screen built in, but you can get as an optional extra, if you can't be bothered having to attach your phone to the previous one, [00:05:30] I've not spent a long time flying it yet, but already the DGI mini three pro is among my favorite drones. Speaker 1: DGI has launched in recent years. I love how easily it can just fit in my kitbag amongst everything else. So I can always have the option of getting aerial shots if I want them. And I love being able to flip that camera up and be able to take proper vertical images and video. It might not have the same image quality as some of the bigger, more expensive DGI models. But if you're after a great lightweight drone to take [00:06:00] on your travels and then fill your Instagram page, when you get back, the DGI mini three pro is a great option to consider.