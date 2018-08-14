This will be the world's largest telescope

What the Future
This will be the world's largest telescopeEngineers are building the Giant Magellan Telescope in a Chilean desert.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Its resolution is expected to be 10 times greater than the Hubble telescope. The GMT will use seven of the world's largest mirrors to focus light that has traveled for billions of years. [MUSIC] which is expected to occur in 2023. It will begin operation with four out of seven primary mirrors in place and is expected to be completed in 2025. Because there's never been a telescope of this size built before [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]