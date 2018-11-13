This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever
Transcript
If your short on time or culinary skills smart ovens like the $349 Tovala steam oven want to help.
This second generation model features 5 cooking modes, a meal kit delivery service and a companion app for IOS and Android.
The new Tovala oven is smaller and lighter than before.
There are also several more user controls.
The oven includes five modes.
Steam, bake, broil, toast, and reheat.
There are two more dials for temperature, and time.
These settings can be set from the Tovala app, or by hand on the oven itself.
Tovala updated it's companion app along side the oven adding dozens of new recipes, including breakfast options.
You can search recipes by ingredient or by how much cooking time is required.
If you're ready to commit to a meal kit program, Tavala's menu tastes great, and you won't need to chop or prepare any ingredients.
Meals are delivered to your door and cost $12 each.
Thoughtful garnishes and sauces make Tavala meals feel nearly restaurant quality at home in less than half an hour.
Tovala improved usability by adding more controls and modes to this oven.
And being able to control an oven with your phone is convenient and it works great.
But it's also nice to be able to set a time and temperature without a mobile device if you're just cooking your own food.
We also cooked our own ingredients in the Tovala oven.
You can choose from recipes in the app or follow package directions on your favorite foods to cook at temperatures up to 450 degrees.
From chocolate chip cookies to biscuits and bacon, the second gen Tavala cooked better than its predecessor but results were still quite uneven and some foods even burned.
Tavala's oven is optimized for the company's meal kit delivery service.
If you're looking for a countertop oven with solid smarts and you don't need meal kits, the Dune oven still takes the cake.
[MUSIC]
Smart Home
Up Next
Facebook’s pricey Portal Plus brings loved ones closer
3:05
This smart mirror puts Alexa at your bathroom sink
1:38
Philips Hue's newest smart lights step outside -- but are they...
1:59
Ring’s Stick Up Cam Wired is better than before
1:11
Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control center
4:45
Amazon's Echo Plus has a new look and better bass
2:06
New Amazon Echo Dot plays defense against Google
4:40
The Google Home Hub is a cute, little home control center
3:05
Facebook Portal aims to take Messenger video chat up a few notches
2:54
The redesigned Echo Show is bigger, better and still not the...