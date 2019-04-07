This library puts tech in the hands of its patrons
Transcript
[MUSIC]
When you think of libraries, you might think of books.
But in an effort to keep up with changing times and the needs of its patrons, Broward County libraries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida are offering a lot more than just books these days.
That's why in 2015, Broward County started building creation stations in their libraries.
They offer everything from GoPros and robots to science activities, all free to the community.
One of the tag lines I often use is, we give you the space, we give you the technology and you get to create your own future.
In the main library, Creation Station Business gives professionals a free co-working space.
There's also a teen studio with cameras and a green screen.
In the past, people didn't have access to books, libraries created access to books.
People didn't have access to computers.
Libraries created access to computeres.
Now we get to create that access to this new technology.
Whether that's virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics Artificial intelligence.
Whatever it is that you need to know about, what's coming next?
Creation Station isn't just at the main library.
There are 14 of them located around the county with themes like Science and Music.
This community is an underserved community so for it could be so close to home and there's that accessibility there.
I think it's a little bit inviting, so that they feel like they have an outlet, a place to express themselves, a place to be creative, a place just to bring their families, and to have fun, and to actually spend time together.
It's almost like a home away from home.
[UNKNOWN]
The local arts community also regularly partners at the library to connect tech and artists.
It's really important that our artists have access to technology.
And these can be Anything from 3D printing to laser cutting.
Those are the technologies that are really driving what people are looking at in the art world.
Whether it's augmented reality or 3D printing, Broward County hopes to keep introducing technology to the patrons of the library.
So in the future, you might go to your local library to 3D print something, record a song or shoot some video.