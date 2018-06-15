CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "This free password manager offers one crucial feature"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
The
Cheapskate
This free password manager offers one crucial feature
Here's why you should start using it immediately.
1:16
/
June 15, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for This free password manager offers one crucial feature.
Coming up next
3 cheap alternatives to the Big Four carriers
Save $34 on this leather-clad Owlee Scroll speaker
The Amazfit Bip is a steal at $70
Latest
Mobile videos
3 cheap alternatives to the Big Four carriers
2:09
June 15, 2018
Fed up with pricey plans? These will save you a bundle.
Play video
Verizon gives heavy data users a new unlimited plan for a price
1:35
June 14, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The new unlimited data plan offers more perks, but starts at $90.
Play video
The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the best small Android phone around
1:29
June 12, 2018
It's packed with power, a great camera and you can type on it with just one hand.
Play video
7 Google Pixel 3 rumors you need to know
1:51
June 12, 2018
We've collected the rumors with the most buzz around the web.
Play video
Cameo offers personalized video shout-outs from the sort-of famous
2:36
June 8, 2018
This startup lets you get video messages from YouTubers, Real Housewives and others.
Play video
Xiaomi Mi 8 is the latest Android notch phone
1:04
June 8, 2018
The latest midrange phone from Xiaomi boasts dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and uses iPhone X-style gestures.
Play video
BlackBerry Key2: CNET editors react
4:50
June 7, 2018
The newest BlackBerry phone packs a better physical keyboard, but is that something people want in 2018? For more info, check out CNET's...
Play video
BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard
1:30
June 7, 2018
Larger keys, quicker shortcuts and a dual camera: BlackBerry's second ode to keyboard lovers is here.
Play video