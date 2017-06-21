This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointing

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointingThe $2,700 Electrolux EI30GF45QS cooks food well. It just takes a while.
Transcript
[MUSIC] I've noticed a trend with Electrolux stoves. Their often good products but they just don't cook as well as appliances from other brands. Case in point, this $2,700.00 Electolux slide in gas range. Now if I didn't compare the stove to other products I'd be happy with what this Electrolux can do. With food. The convection fan, which helps circulate hot air in the oven, kept the meat of a roast chicken moist and tender. And the broiler works wonders on hamburger patties. And it's not too bad at baking biscuits evenly either. Unfortunately, there are lots of stoves with faster cook times than this Electrolux gas This range. It takes an average of about 11 and a half minutes to bring a large pot of water to a boil on the Electrolux, which trails behind the boil times of comparable ovens. And it took almost 20 minutes to cook those juicy burgers I mentioned earlier. Stoves from manufacturers, like KitchenAid and Samsung, only need about 15 to 16 minutes. This Electrolux gas range is a good product. But you can find stoves from other brands that can cook food faster for the same amount of money. [BLANK_AUDIO]