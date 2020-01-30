The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
How much does it cost to spy on your neighbors? Apparently, $5 a month (The Daily Charge, 1/30/2020)
This company wants to sell license plate readers for your neighbors to track you
Apple is crushing it, and it's all thanks to AirPods (The Daily Charge, 1/29/2020)
The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/28/2020)
Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight
Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?
Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?
Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now
AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?
Top 5 Apple iPhone 12 rumors
How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time
Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp
First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye
This self-driving shuttle may take you to work
This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag
Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020
A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video
Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now
Best gifts under $50 for the holidays
Best gifts under $100 for the holidays
9 ways to watch movies and shows offline