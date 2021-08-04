/>

This brain implant gave a paralyzed man the ability to 'speak'

Science

Up Next

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
pixelpic1

Up Next

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Telepresence robots let hospitalized kids 'run the bases' at baseball stadium
dodgers-bot

Telepresence robots let hospitalized kids 'run the bases' at baseball stadium

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation
yt-ps5-storage-upgrade-1

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation

Huawei unveils P50 series phone
p50-image

Huawei unveils P50 series phone

Trying out Nothing's inexpensive Ear 1 earbuds
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle

Trying out Nothing's inexpensive Ear 1 earbuds

A year in the life of NASA's Mars Perseverance rover
yt-mars-2

A year in the life of NASA's Mars Perseverance rover

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Images leaked online?
duo2-leak1.png

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Images leaked online?

Nothing unveils Ear 1 true wireless earbuds
ear-1-imge-4

Nothing unveils Ear 1 true wireless earbuds

Historic Sante Fe 2926 steam locomotive rumbles back to life
train

Historic Sante Fe 2926 steam locomotive rumbles back to life

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

This brain implant gave a paralyzed man the ability to 'speak'
yt-ucsf-1

This brain implant gave a paralyzed man the ability to 'speak'

Blizzard president steps down, Amazon 'interfered' with union vote, labor officials say
blizzconline-2021-wrap-up-blizzard-entertainment-mp4-00-00-21-43-still001.png

Blizzard president steps down, Amazon 'interfered' with union vote, labor officials say

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road
rs-news-drunktech-yt-thumb-v2

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way
gv70-first-drive-still

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack
yt-magsafe-battery-pack-2

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

Google reveals Pixel 6, Ikea disguises its air purifier
tt-08-03-2021-00-00-46-01-still060

Google reveals Pixel 6, Ikea disguises its air purifier

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack
yt-magsafe-battery-pack-2

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack
yt-headphone-jack-2

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro
yt-top5-cheap-alternatives-for-airpods-pro-1

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
pixelpic1

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google reveals Pixel 6, Ikea disguises its air purifier
tt-08-03-2021-00-00-46-01-still060

Google reveals Pixel 6, Ikea disguises its air purifier

Latest Products All latest products

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack
yt-magsafe-battery-pack-2

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G
nord2cnet

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone
yt-samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-2

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
ipados-15-beta-thumb

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price
yt-sony-xperia-1-iii-d

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display
verizon-thumb

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display

Latest How To All how to videos

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
yt-vaccine-card-lost-3

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again