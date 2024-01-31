This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
3:01
Tech

Tech
Speaker 1: This walking cane is also a talking cane. During an emergency, you can use it as a phone to call for help. So guess what? I'm calling you from what it's called, the Cango Smart Cane. And at $400, it's about the price of a lot of smartphones, and yes, there's also a $20 monthly service plan. The idea behind Cango is that your cane may be closer to you than your phone in an emergency. It has a built-in cellular connection through at t's network. So you can call someone or answer just by pushing this button here. This cane has its own number [00:00:30] that people can ring and when you answer, it'll be like talking on speaker phone. That is Speaker 2: So cool. I need more information. Speaker 1: This cane won't call 9 1 1 for you, but it will call one person that you save is your emergency contact and eventually you'll be able to call more than one designated contact through the cane. You can also add as many caregivers as you want in an online portal and those people will be able to access your activity level reports built-in GPS mapping, lets loved ones find you in an emergency through the online portal and it can also help you track down your cane if you lose it. [00:01:00] There's also a fall detection feature that's in beta, which alerts your emergency contact. If you fall, you can block the call if you don't need help by pushing any of the control buttons on the cane. There's also a flashlight that you can turn on with this button at the top and a little screen to show the time who's calling or how many steps you've walked. Speaker 1: Even though it's loaded with tech. I'm impressed with how light this cane still feels and it helps that it's made of aluminum. I was expecting something a bit bulkier before I unboxed it, but it just [00:01:30] feels like a normal cane to charge it. You can use this cable that attaches magnetically or put it in a wall mount. You'll want to charge it every night since the battery only lasts up to two days max. You can buy it on Can Go's website or at Best Buy. The monthly membership fee is waived for the first year. Can go's biggest competition might be the $300 Apple Watch SE with support for cellular connection along with a $30 aluminum cane. You'd still need to pay a monthly fee with the Apple Watch, but it would be $10 instead of $20. [00:02:00] But keep in mind, you need an iPhone for the Apple Watch, but you don't. With the can go, it comes down to what you're looking for, whether it's a cane with a more simplified interface and functionality or a watch that's a bit more techy. There are also medical alert bracelets and necklaces that can call for help in an emergency, which typically don't cost more than $150 with monthly plans of around $30, but they can be bulky or someone might not remember to put it on. The idea behind can go is if you need to contact anyone in an emergency, you probably have your cane within reach. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] There we go. Speaker 2: Hello. Speaker 1: Hey, so I am calling you from a cane right now. That Speaker 2: Is so cool. Speaker 1: Isn't technology amazing? Speaker 2: Yes, I'm amazed every Speaker 1: Day, right? Always. So this doubles us. Something that you can lean on both literally and figuratively. See what I did there? Speaker 2: Yes. Speaker 1: I love it. Thank you so much. I appreciate it. What are your thoughts on a cane with a built-in phone? Let us know in the comments and be sure to hit subscribe for more videos on unique gadgets. [00:03:00] Thanks for watching.

