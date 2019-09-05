These Electrolux appliance features make me jealous of Europe
Europeans get all the coolest appliances that at least that's the case with what Electrolux is announcing here at heat foot in Berlin.
They've got a number of interesting innovations on which are debuting in Europe.
First, but it might show us a little bit of what the appliance future is for these models in the US.
First off, this is called the hook view of it.
It uses steam in addition to the normal heat.
To cook your food more quickly and you can customize programs to mix and match those different types of heat.
You can even see it working right now cooking a dish.
In addition to those two different types of heat, it has a, The camera on the underside of this handle that you can use to check on your food with the mobile app.
So, it's a pretty cool combination of features that could make preparing dinner quicker and easier.
So, the steam oven also has an app that will walk you through how to actually use steam when cooking.
And it'll work with Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice.
Believe it or not, this fringe has technology to help you stop your beer from exploding.
This drawer is called a multi chill drug.
Now lots of four door fridges have a drawer with customizable temps.
That's where this one starts.
But let's say you're cooling specifically bottles of Wine or beer or soda, you can tell the app that it'll recommend a certain temperature and setting a timer for you.
Then you get notified when that time is up so you can pull your soda out before it blows up, which is really handy if you want your drinks killed quickly, but don't wanna clean up soda slush from all over the inside of your drawer.
Finally, electroclights has a freaking magic wand that they brough to eat pho,so unfortunately the cool glass case with the spinning stand isn't included with this, but what it is, is a wireless and batteryless probe that you stick in your food, and this probe syncs up with this sence pro hab cooktop to report the temperature of your meat to an app.
You can even use this to CV in your food and the cooktop will heat just enough to keep a water bath, perfectly appropriate for whatever you want to cook.
So again, it doesn't take any power on its own because it uses a simple antenna to send a signal to the cooktop Which does all the heavy lifting in terms of interpreting and sending that to an app.
It's a pretty cool innovation.
We've obviously seen plenty of smart thermometers.
But not a lot that don't use any form of power on their own.
Electrolux shut off a few other cool things as well.
A washer and dryer pair that communicate with each other so you only need to enter the cycle once, they had an ultrasonic stain remover pen to take the stains out of your clothes without damaging the fabric.
And this cool comfort list dishwasher is getting a wi-fi upgrade.
So Electrolux showed off a lot of cool stuff at IFA, stuff that I'd really like to try out.
But for now I just need to keep my fingers crossed that we'll see some of these steam ovens or magic wands or fridges that stop your beer from exploding in the US.
