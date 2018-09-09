There can be only Onewheel

CNET First Look
There can be only OnewheelThe Onewheel+ XR is a self-balancing board that can go pretty much anywhere.
Transcript
[NOISE] [MUSIC] You may have seen these around, it's the Onewheel+ XR. I've been riding it for over two months now, put 250 miles on this thing, [LAUGH] and boy it's addictive. [LAUGH] My friends think I'm crazy cuz I ride it all over New York City. [MUSIC] The Onewheel+ XR is more than just an A to B travel product. It might even be intimidating at first But once you get used to it, you won't wanna get off. The night rider. [MUSIC] At first glance, most associate it with a skateboard, but it rides and handles more like a snowboard or a surfboard. It may look like something that requires a lot of time to learn, but it's easy to pick up, although hard to master. [SOUND] Once you do, that's when you get your kicks in. You got it already! [SOUND] The Onewheel+ XR can pretty much go anywhere. It's fit with a vega go-kart tire that has no problem taking on grass, gravel, dirt and of course pavement. [SOUND] With more torp than it's predecessor the Onewheel+ The XR takes sales with no problems and does it quitely with it's process mode. The board is self balancing, riders shift their weight, flip the clip, to go on a desired direction. And to dismount, you can either jump off, or tip toe then step off. This is done by lifting the heel of the foot that is on the pad with the blue line. There are two sensors under the pad, and when the foot is flat across the board is active. But if any part of the foot is on one side of the blue line the board will come to a stop. Depending on a rider's size the board can go approximately 20 miles an hour and travel a distance of 12 to 18 miles on a full charge. With me being a plus-size reviewer, I was able to get about 16 to 17 miles per hour and get about 16 miles distance. I told you all. And I'll give you the shift off. That can also vary depending on what board settings are used in addition to hills and terrain. When I speak of settings, I'm referring to the digital shaping. These are different ride settings for hills, environments, speed, etc. They could be unlocked and changed in the iOS or Android app. In addition to that, users can view battery life and current board speed. There's even a social aspect where you can locate other one wheelers I met with one guy, his name was Stevie Wondaa, with two a's. [LAUGH] A nice addition worth mentioning is once the battery's at 50%, the app will notify you, so you have enough juice to get home. The app can also tell you when the board is fully charged when plugged in, for those in a rush to get back outside. It has LED lights on the front and back. Depending on the direction you're travelling, the forward light and the rear one will be red. In the app, there's even a switch to toggle those lights on and off. The only time having the Onewheel+ XR wasn't enjoyable was when it needed to be carried. There's a handle that makes transporting it easy, but it weighs about 30 pounds. The board is very well constructed and durable. Like I mentioned before, I'm not a small guy and I rode that thing all over New York City the town built around puddles. After riding it for a couple of months, the most intimidating thing to me is its price, $1,800. But I understand you get what you pay for. [MUSIC]