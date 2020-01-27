The visual effects behind this animated Star Trek short
Transcript
You wanna hear the story of the girl who made the stars.
Yes.
Using the real time rendering technology lets us iterate very, very quickly.
Learning to work that way was one of the big challenges that we face on On the short we're working with unreal.
One of the biggest perks is that it's real time engine.
Normally it can take like a couple hours to render one frame this case it'll take 24 frames in one second.
We can work in a much shorter turnaround almost instantaneously for the in house mo camp system.
We have got some full body mocap going on and we've got some facial mocap going on with the full body mo cap.
It's quite interesting how the suit works usually you'll see a lot of dots on the accurate a lot of like ping pong balls.
So with this, it's kind of like sort of a slim clean looking suit.
As you can see, its live streaming into my computer via router.
We get realtime feedback of the actor moving around.
Give us a wave.
What's nice about this is you're not limited to a specific area.
As you can walk around the entire studio, you have a lot of range of movement.
Are you kidding me?
This is what I'm trying to say.
But that's just rude.
We use Faceware for facial motion capture.
So what we have to actually do is kind of draw the dots on the actress face the same place every time.
This is our face where system the dots are there for a visual tracking.
Do you have a lot more time to kind of hone in on the look dial in like the eyes for example, can you see it as it's happening?
But one girl Said to the elders.
We past the far mountain, we can find new land.
We can block shots out and have live motion capture kind of work all together, and see it all work in the engine.
And then we can see that full animation applied directly on the screen and almost a final lit scenario.
Here, he's just kind of moving the character around, it's in the scene.
These two base stations are figuring out the location of our camera.
It's been such an interesting and fluid process where we can see animation in real time.
It's like a kid in the candy store.
And allowed us to get a lot more creative with the shots because we could pump them out super fast.
Then compare and contrast them having that immediate feedback.
Combining that with the greatest freedom was like amazing, dream come true.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
Star Trek: Picard cast on the Borg and why this isn't just a...
5:20
Star Trek: Picard wrestles with AI
5:57
Star Trek: Picard cast spills on the tech that freaks them out
4:43
1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a...
5:47
Ad Astra featurette: Reaching for the Stars
1:28
Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda....
9:33
The DC universe has never looked brighter (The Daily Charge,...
5:13
We rode Disney's new Star Wars ride
8:02
Marvel reveals Black Widow teaser trailer
2:09
Star Trek: Discovery season 2 exclusive clip -- Designing the...