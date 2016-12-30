Connect with us
The top tech stories of the year

Tech Today: The top tech stories of the year

2016 is in the books. In this year-end wrap-up, we take a look back at the biggest stories of the year.

This is cnet and here are the stories that mattered in 2016. Samsung made huge waves with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The device was highly rated by many publications including cnet. However, a design flaw led to many reports that Galaxy Note 7 phones were bursting into flames. Samsung issued a recall and resumed sales after a pause. However, the new version of the Note 7 suffered similar problems, and Samsung recalled the device a second time. The company also decided to discontinue the Note 7 entirely. 2016 saw big acquisitions in the tech market, Telecom Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo! for $4.83 billion. Microsoft paid $26.2 billion in cash for business social network LinkedIn. Then there was the absolutely monstrous deal between AT&amp;T and TimeWarner where AT&amp;T agreed to purchase TimeWarner for the price of $85.4 billion. The year also packed some major hacks. Yahoo! reportedly was hit with the worst hack in the history of the world. Twice. The first breech involved over 500 million accounts being compromised back in 2014. The second breech Yahoo! disclosed affected over 1 billion accounts. That hack occurred in 2013. And in lighter news, Pokemon GO became a cultural phenomenon. Nintendo brought Super Mario to iOS and announced the Nintendo Switch console which is coming in March. We will what else is coming in 2017 when CNET heads to the 50th Annual Consumer Electronics show very soon. [MUSIC] Day after day with the latest by the gala at the CNET tech today app in the Apple app store.

