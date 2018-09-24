Your video,
The Top 5 best Android features ever
Transcript
These are the best features of Android ever.
Can you believe Android is now ten years old?
Well, you should because it's true.
Over the years, Android phones have overtaken every other competitor to become the number one mobile operating system by market share.
Worldwide.
Let's look back and see what has been so great about Android in the past 10 years.
Number five is Quick Settings.
Swipe from the top of the screen and Android gave you the option of toggling important settings like wi-fi or mobile data.
Long pressing the setting brings you even more choices.
Could you imagine having to call up the settings app every time you wanted to mess with Wi-Fi or Airplane Mode.
That was a certain reality on non android phones for a very long time.
Coming in at number four is battery saver.
It's really easy to wind up using your phone For everything.
Then you realize you need your phone alive for something really really important and you have no charger.
Android added a battery saver mode to the operating system way back in the Lollipop days and it's incredibly useful.
Thankfully, batteries have gotten bigger over the ten years Android has been around.
With battery saver, you can a lot usage from your phone.
[MUSIC]
Number three is variety, because android is free and open source anyone can build their own version of android if they see fit.
[UNKNOWN].
And Fire tablets run a customized version of Android.
There are also a ton of different sized and priced Android phones.
Without Android, we'd be stuck when it comes to options.
Number two is notification management.
From the get go, Android notifications have been well managed.
I remember seeing the notification trade being pulled down at the T-Mobile G1 event years ago.
I thought it was a great idea.
On top of that, notifications have improved over the years by adding functionality.
You can reply from notifications without launching another app.
Swipe down on any email notification to get more information.
You can even change settings for notifications within the notification.
[MUSIC]
Before we get to number one, let's talk about the worst things about Android over the years.
Homogenization of handsets.
In the early days of Android, we saw some weird crazy things.
Remember when Android phones featured hardware keyboards, two screens These days so many phones have moved to the notchy slab form factor apart from Blackberry.
Tablets Android tablets are not officially dead but they should be.
Android tablet apps are generally awful then again with Android phone getting larger in a short amount of time a large screen Android phone pretty much eliminates the need.
For a tablet and the most frustrating part about Android is updates.
Want the latest version of Android when it comes out?
You've got some very limited options.
Arguably, Samsung makes the best Android phones.
Due to a number of reasons updates take a long time to reach Samsung phones.
That also means that developers may not be able to take full advantage of Android features for a while.
Back to the bright side.
And then number one best thing about android ever is customization.
For the most part you can make your Android phone behave however you want.
I think Risto C on Twitter said it best.
Quote, want a different keyboard?
Sure.
Change the launcher?
You got it.
Different assistant to Cortana or Amazon?
Done.
Like a Honey badger, Android don't care.
Well stated [UNKNOWN].
Also don't forget Android let's you have widgets, pretty much anywhere you want.
Your Android phone is yours to mess with and that is great.
Did I leave anything out?
Let me know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
