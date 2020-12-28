The tech we lost in 2020

Hey, we made it to the end of the year.
As we do every year, it's time to look back reflect, and say goodbye to all the gadgets and apps that we lost.
Here's the tech that met its demise in 2020.
Let's kick things off on a positive note, because I want to talk about the gadgets I am grateful are gone this year like the face computer everyone loves to hate the original Google Glass.
You may have thought the wearable was dead a few years ago because Google stops Selling it but contraire.
The company continued to support the Explorer edition with software updates, but that ended for good in February.
Project glass was introduced to the world in 2012.
And the first units were sold at $1500 apiece.
The futuristic device made us feel like we were in Star Trek.
There was a cube in front of one eye with a teeny tiny display.
And the side panel had touch controls.
There was a speaker that sat behind the ear and of course, there was that Camera.
The idea was that you can get directions floating in front of you as you walk around or capture moments with a tap or share a video in real time from your point of view.
Regardless of the potential there was a glaring problem, you could not cover up the camera and everyone felt weird being next to someone wearing one not sure if they're looking at something else or recording you and secret Google Glass did pave the way for other wearable augmented reality devices.
But today's AR wearable is really only something you find in a workplace setting.
In fact, some aspect of Google Glass still lives on an enterprise edition for folks working on a factory floor.
They can start a video stream to use the camera for quick troubleshooting.
We also say goodbye to the ultimate geek transportation system.
The two wheeled segway retired after nearly two decades of production, the company stopped making the classic segway in July.
Popular among tourists and mall cops.
The segway was pitched for years as this thing that could transform personal transportation.
And although we've never really caught on with the general public, we can see how it inspired many other self balancing transportation devices use today.
And the company itself is still around, it moves ahead with other transportation tech.
It recently showed off.
This thing called an S pod, it's a self driving Chair of sorts.
The company is selling plenty of scooters as well as a self balancing board that has an AI sidekick robot attached farewelled Classic segway of the past Hello rideable, robot friends segway of the future.
Moving on, let's get a quick edge due to the biggest failure in the video streaming world.
Quibi the service didn't even last seven months.
Quibi launched in April as a $5 month video service where every video was under ten minutes and you could only watch it on your phone.
It was packed with star power.
It raised $1.75 billion from investors and it was way overhyped.
Gravy Kubo and 2020 also marked the end of another mobile app that was hailed as the future of television HQ trivia, a live trivia game with a live host where everyone played on a phone to win real money.
During its lifespan.
The game gave away $6 million in cash prizes.
But in February, it ran out of money and shut down.
The last broadcast just had all the hosts drinking and swearing and that was before the pandemic had us all drinking and swearing nightly.
But as for a real tangible technology that we lost, there was a phone that set out to change the world, a modular phone, it would have a magnetic, Connector for accessories, and no headphone jack.
I'm talking about the essential phone which fizzled in February.
But don't worry kids we still have a phone with a magnetic accessory connector if you're into iPhones.
The first essential phone called PH1 was launched in 2017, and that first phone was its last phone.
The company worked on a sequel, and it made other quirky prototypes.
The company announced earlier this year it was shutting down you know when we look back all of this expired tech is a bit old and some were just one hit wonders others too odd for the normies.
So the world moves on but there's one piece of tech I'm actually a little sad to say is gone.
After 35 years, the Toshiba laptop is dead.
Back in August, the Japanese company sold the remaining scraps of its PC business to sharp, and sharp gave its laptops the name Dynabook, Toshiba ruled the laptop space in the 90s, in the early 2000s But the king of the laptop brands just couldn't hold on.
And over the years popularity faded of doing this piece may mean this Tajik for my old Toshiba, so I thought I'd pull out of storage my old laptop bag.
Here she is my Toshiba satellite Let me pop you open.
I had a thing about not taking stickers off, but for some reason back then it made me happy to keep all my stickers on going to work.
Okay.
If wonky.
Like a dos system.
Intro is not a good sign.
I think I got this in 2006 windows XP.
It works.
It still has my account.
The first machine I've logged on, you did good.
You know, all of these products the Segway the glass, even the nutty trivia HQ, gave us something that left an imprint on our culture and it gave us innovation.
We can be thankful for as we see farewell.
Well, except for kwibi I mean, whoever thought that was a good idea.
