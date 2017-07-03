The Super NES Classic will be this year's gift to get

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. While it may have been gaming's worst kept secret for months, Nintendo has finally made it official. The company will be releasing a Super NES Classic Edition later this year, that's September 29th to be exact, for $80.00 That includes 21 games, 2 controllers, and a title that was never released before, Star Fox 2. Last year's NES Classic sold out almost immediately, and Nintendo ended production before the end of the year. So should you be concerned this time around about limited quantities? Probably. Nintendo has come out and said there will be more Super Nintendo models made than the original NES, but that doesn't mean enough will be made for everyone that wants one. You're best bet is to bookmark a number of product page sites and check them often for preorder details. Assuming retailers will even be allowing them. Some sites will let you sign up to be alerted to about preorder information. So be sure to do that as well. There's no doubt it'll be this year's gift to get. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

