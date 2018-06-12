The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the best small Android phone around

CNET Tech Review
The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the best small Android phone aroundIt's packed with power, a great camera and you can type on it with just one hand.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you want a powerful Android phone that's also small enough to use with one hand, you don't really have a lot of options Id fact, you have only one option. And it is this, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact. At only five inches and with the skinny bezels it's got a very small footprint overall. That means you can easily type with just one hand and it'll slide into a jeans pocket without any difficulty whatsoever. Here it is against the Galaxy S9 Plus, the Pixel 2 XL and LG G7. As you can see, they're all way bigger and therefore not quite as snug to use. The compact is still packed with top tech, so will easily keep pace with larger flagships. It's got Qualcomm's top Snapdragon 845 processor, which gives a blistering performance. It's got a camera that takes solid outdoor shots and its full HD screen resolution makes text look nice and crisp. The battery is only okay however and its design is as dull as a paving slab on the streets of Rotherham. The thing to consider then is whether size is that important to you. Larger phones do make playing games and watching videos that bit easier, so if you do plan on doing that, I would look elsewhere. But there's no question that if you want a small Android phone that's still got the power of a flagship, this is the one to get. Nothing else comes close. [MUSIC]