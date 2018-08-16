The skinny on two new slim Asus gaming laptops

CNET First Look
The skinny on two new slim Asus gaming laptopsThe Zephyrus S gets slimmer, while the 17-inch Scar II trims its screen bezel down to almost nothing.
Transcript
Asus is revealing a couple of high end gaming laptops, just before the annual Games Com show in Germany. Both are steps in the direction of slimmer, more portable gaming laptops that still offer lots of high end features. The Zephyrus S is the third generation of this slim 15 inch laptop, most notable for its custom cooling. Open the lid and rear vent opened up too, allowing heat to dissipate, so an NVIDIA 1070 maxQ graphics card can fit inside. Asus says, at 15.7mm thick, it's the world's thinnest gaming laptop. The 144 hertz screen also gets a new slim bezel. But keep an eye on the touch pad. It's off on the right side which isn't everyone's favorite. If you want something a little bigger, but still kind of slim, the strict SCAR II gaming laptop now comes in a 17 inch Version. This is the first 17 inch gaming laptop I've seen with a narrow bezel like this. And it's still a very nice 144 Hertz screen. The only catch is that the GPU tops out at an NVIDIA 1060. Which is fine most of the time. But not with a [UNKNOWN] PC gamers are looking for. The Zephyr S is going to start at 2099, while the 17 inch [UNKNOWN] 1799.