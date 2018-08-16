Your video, "The skinny on two new slim Asus gaming laptops"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The skinny on two new slim Asus gaming laptops

The Zephyrus S gets slimmer, while the 17-inch Scar II trims its screen bezel down to almost nothing.
1:19 /
Transcript
Asus is revealing a couple of high end gaming laptops, just before the annual Games Com show in Germany. Both are steps in the direction of slimmer, more portable gaming laptops that still offer lots of high end features. The Zephyrus S is the third generation of this slim 15 inch laptop, most notable for its custom cooling. Open the lid and rear vent opened up too, allowing heat to dissipate, so an NVIDIA 1070 maxQ graphics card can fit inside. Asus says, at 15.7mm thick, it's the world's thinnest gaming laptop. The 144 hertz screen also gets a new slim bezel. But keep an eye on the touch pad. It's off on the right side which isn't everyone's favorite. If you want something a little bigger, but still kind of slim, the strict SCAR II gaming laptop now comes in a 17 inch Version. This is the first 17 inch gaming laptop I've seen with a narrow bezel like this. And it's still a very nice 144 Hertz screen. The only catch is that the GPU tops out at an NVIDIA 1060. Which is fine most of the time. But not with a [UNKNOWN] PC gamers are looking for. The Zephyr S is going to start at 2099, while the 17 inch [UNKNOWN] 1799.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Lenovo's tough little Chromebook
Lenovo's tough little Chromebook
1:42
The Chromebook 500e is sturdy but doesn't cost a lot.
Play video
Video: A combination laptop-tablet for under $300
A combination laptop-tablet for under $300
1:27
The Lenovo Flex 11 delivers the basics, dirt cheap
Play video
Video: The Acer Swift 7 takes bragging rights as "world's thinnest laptop"
The Acer Swift 7 takes bragging rights as "world's thinnest laptop"
1:35
Even at just 8.98mm thick, this laptop includes a 14-inch touchscreen and backlit keyboard.
Play video
Video: Digital Storm's Equinox puts big gaming performance in a thin body
Digital Storm's Equinox puts big gaming performance in a thin body
1:19
Packing an Nvidia GTX 1070 Max Q GPU and an Intel hexa-core processor puts out a lot of performance (and a good deal of heat, too).
Play video
Video: Unboxing the Microsoft Surface Go
Unboxing the Microsoft Surface Go
3:05
The latest Surface 2-in-1 packs a lot into a small package.
Play video
Video: Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough
Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough
1:18
A durable keyboard and decent gaming specs will get through a battle royale, but there are better entry-level options.
Play video
Video: Microsoft Surface Go goes with you anywhere
Microsoft Surface Go goes with you anywhere
1:19
The new smaller Surface is portable and less expensive, but be ready to pay for extras.
Play video
Video: Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
2:35
After seeing new MacBook Pro laptops struggle with some high-end tasks, Apple has identified a software bug and published a fix.
Play video