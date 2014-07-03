The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one sweet, sweet deal

CNET First Look
The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is one sweet, sweet dealSandDisk's latest Extreme Pro SSD is such a great internal drive that it brings out the sweet (very sweet indeed) side of CNET editor Dong Ngo. You can't afford to miss out on this!
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm **** Ngo and this is Extreme Pro Solid State Drive from SanDisk. Basically it's a standard internet drive that replace regular hard drive, like this one, or this one right here. And offer much, much faster performance. Now if you're wondering why this box here is so huge, that's because of me. I have a huge amount of mojo, which explains why all of you can only buy this right here in this standard packaging. Much smaller, that is. But no worries it'd be happy anyways because this is a great drive. In my testing it register the real world copy speed of some 500 megabyte per second. Almost double that of many computing drives. Basically what you're looking at right here, is the fastest SSD on the market. And if that is not enticing enough it also come with something that no other SSD has, the warranty. SanDisk is so sure about the Extreme Pro here, and back it up with a ten year warranty. Prior to this, a five year warranty is enough to make us happy. Now you can double that happiness. On top of that, the drive here also supposed to give you very consistent performance, even after you haven't used it for a long time. And also very high endurance rating of 80 terabytes, which is the amount of data you can write on it before it becomes unreliable. Now 80 terabyte is about 82 thousand gigabyte, and that means if you write on the drive you have 20 gigabytes per day, everyday, that would take some 11 years before the drive becomes unreliable. Other than that the driver is very similar to other SSD on the market. It come in the seven millimeter thick design, but does have this piece right here to add some more thickness to it. In case you want to use it in a drive bay designed for standard laptop hard drives. Over here is a standard SATA connector, the drive works with OSHA standard, but it supports the SSHA 3, 6 gigabits per second, which you use it with, to get the best performance out of it. And the new San Disk Extreme Pro is available in three capacity of 240 GB, 480 GB, and 960 GB. That has the suggested price $180, $369, and $599 dollars in the US. For more on the drive check out my full review at CNET.com. By the way, I have all three capacity here. It is not very surprising, considering again the size of the box. Now, what is surprising though, is what is on the inside ladies, that it also includes some very, very sweet, sweet things of me, right here. It is very sweet indeed, and that's because I'm Dung Gno, and this has been the first look at the San Disk Extreme Pro, Solid State Drive. Anybody want to have a taste? [MUSIC] Sweet. [MUSIC]