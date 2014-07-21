Your video, "The Nvidia Shield Tablet is a huge upgrade over the original Shield portable "
The Nvidia Shield Tablet is a huge upgrade over the original Shield portable

What do you get when you take the Nvidia Shield and cross it with the Tegra Note 7? The Nvidia Shield Tablet, of course.
If you took the Nvidia shield and combined it with the Nvidia Tegra Note Tablet and then upgraded everything you'd have the Nvidia Shield Tablet. The Nvidia Shield has an eight inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It also houses a 2.2 gigahertz [UNKNOWN] one, with a 192 core gpu. The tablet runs Android kit kat, as dual front-facing speakers, a five megapixel front-facing camera and a five megapixel back camera. And just like the Tegra/? note. Seven, it also includes a stylus. It also includes a micro usb port, a mini hdmi port, and a micro sd card port that supports up to 128 gigabyte cards. Now the tablet it a fully functional table, but the controller this time, is optional. Costs $59 dollars and it feels a lot lighter than the original Nvidia shield, of course because there's no screen now. The buttons have a nice resistance to them. The triggers feel nice. The bumper buttons feel pretty good and the face buttons are pretty snappy. The analog controls have a good amount of resistance and the control. Pad. It's a little bit loose for my tastes, but still feels a little nice. The Nvidia Shield tablet is coming to the US on July 29th, Europe in mid August, and look for it in other territories some time in 2014. It'll cost $299 with 15 gigabytes for the wi-fi version, and $399 32 gigabytes for the LTE version. I'm Eric Franklin, and this has been a first look at the Nvidia Shield tablet. [MUSIC]

