The new Atari VCS console is more than a retro game box
[MUSIC]
Classic type have been around just about as long as video games and cells and it has been up it has been down.
In fact.
And out of fashion.
Well, the brand is making yet another comeback and this time it is as a very classic looking, I say retro style set top box called the Atari VCS.
Now this originally started out as an idea on Indiegogo about a year ago a crowdfunding idea and they raised more than two $3 million to develop this into a into a working console.
And now not only is it really coming to life, it's ready to actually pre order from retail stores.
That retail partners or Walmart In game Stop.
Pretty much the surge you'd want to be in.
If you were selling a video especially video game console, you can also order it from the Atari website.
The interesting thing is, each retailer has a different design.
Line.
They all have a little bit of look and feel of the classic Atari console.
But one retailers gonna have a wood grain look for that real vintage kind of design.
Another one is gonna have yellow highlights and kind of an armored look.
Another one [INAUDIBLE] .Just gonna be jet black, maybe some red highlights, but inside it's all pretty much the same hardware and talking to the people behind this latest version of the Atari.
It's their own operating system based on Linux.
So you can see Se it'll play Android style games, they are gonna have a lot of their own licensed versions of classic Atari games presented within a very interesting game heavy Why think of it as a walled garden that's Atari themed with games that you can download that are either classic or new or reworked versions of classics.
I don't want to miss fascinating parts of the new Atari is the retro style.
controller that will come with some bundles or you can buy separately it looks and feels a lot like that classic Atari 2600 joystick and if you're old like me, you know that means, you know one big red button and a very, very stiff joystick and you really have to move on To move but actually help controlling games like, like Missile Command and Pac-Man where you really had to have very very tight control of your movement.
They've gone through a couple of different prototypes and [UNKNOWN] Back to the right feel.
The latest version I tried the stick feel was really good.
And additionally you can turn the top of the stick like a panel and if you're a real Atari 2600 console you remember you had your joysticks and your paddles.
So this builds the panel functionality in for games like breakout or the one I always remember night driver.
They've also added a couple of extra buttons to the classic joystick.
So you can do things like new back a step like you would in an Android device.
And a little filter button for whatever retro modern style games you might develop that just need more than frankly, one button.
I also got a chance to try out Borderlands are running on.
and Linux,that certainly worked acceptably well.
And if you have other there plenty of Linux, you know games on Steam yet, that should also run fine.
This can do 4k HDR output for both games and for streaming video apps and you should be able to,you know, Netflix and Hulu and other apps like on their When the system finally hit stores, which they say is going to be in March 2020, the least expensive version has four gigs of RAM and cost $250.
You move up to eight gigs of RAM for 279.
And then for 389, you can get what they call the all end version that includes both the Retro joystick and a game pad which looks a lot like an Xbox game pad.
You'll also be able to hookup pretty much any Bluetooth controller you want to, like an Xbox controller, and that should work as well.
So So it is not quite as retro as one of those plugged joystick box into your TV and play these preloaded games on it like the NES classic or the little plug and play jurisdiction you see at Urban Outfitters or Walmart.
And it's a next generation living room console like whatever the next Xbox Project Scarlett is gonna be or the Playstation 5.
It's somewhere in the middle and seems to have some interesting Angles for for mothers and home brewers and people who like to play around with their hardware and operating systems.
So look for the new Ateri VCS in early 2020.