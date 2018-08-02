The Moto Z3 gets ready for blazing 5G speeds

CNET First Look
The Moto Z3 gets ready for blazing 5G speedsAnd the price is right at under $500.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Motorola has just announced its latest phone. This is the Moto Z3. This is going to launch as an exclusive with Verizon at first, selling August 16 in the US. This is part of the Z family, which means that its got these magnetic pins on the back. Of course you can use it with any of the existing mods that will help custom [INAUDIBLE] look and feel. But, the most interesting about this phone is actually that it is all ready for 5G. Of course, 5G networks aren't ready yet, but in early 2019 you'll be able to buy a 5G Moto Mod that will work. With Verizon's network, and that will bring incredibly fast 5G speeds to the phone. So imagine downloading 90 songs from Spotify in ten seconds, that's how fast we're talking. This mod you're seeing now is not the 5G mod, that's' not ready yet, but But it will work exactly like this. However, you're not gonna be able to get that until early 2019, so here is the phone that you have now. It runs the latest version of Android at the moment, that's Android 8.1. It's got the typical Moto take on the operating system, which I really like, including a new optional one button navigation. So you can swipe and press and hold to get around instead of using The three typical onscreen controls. You're looking at a 6 inch super AMOLED display, with two 12 megapixel cameras on the back, and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. Now the cameras on the back are interesting because in addition to taking portrait shots One of those lenses is monochrome, so you are able to capture black and white shots as well. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor inside, pretty large battery and 15 watt turbo Power charger. Now there is no headphone jack, but you will get a USB-C dongle adapter that will work with that port. The phone isn't fully waterproof but it is splash resistant, and if you want wireless charging, you will need to get the [UNKNOWN] that supports it. The Moto Z3 will sell for a reasonable $480. [MUSIC]