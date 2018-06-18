CNET Top 5
The most interesting Microsoft hardware rumors
Transcript
[MUSIC] These are the Top 5 most interesting Microsoft Hardware Rumors moving around. Save what you will about Microsoft, but that company has been making some pretty interesting hardware in the past few years. Take a look at that Surface Studio as an example. Recently, a bunch of reports popped up online, that claimed to know what Microsoft is cooking up. Let's get to it. [MUSIC] At number 5, a new Surface Branded Accessories Microsoft already makes a bunch of accessories that bear that Surface label, like keyboards and a mouse. These Surface branded devices definitely show off Microsoft's design chops. According to Mary Jo Foley, the company may be working on a headphone mic combo, similar to the Jabra Evolve. Should look pretty slick if it's a Surface. Number four, new Surface devices, according to Mary Jo Foley again. The next Surface Pro is going to be heavily redesigned, and it won't show up until mid 2019. This year we'll get a new line of Surface devices. They will have smaller screens and will be priced lower. Bloomberg says Microsoft is aiming to get the price to around $400 Coming in at number three is the Next Xbox is coming pretty soon. Over at Thurrott.com Brad Sam says Microsoft is planning to release the Next Xbox code named Scarlett in the year 2020. What's more is that Scarlett is actually a family of devices. So expect multiple pieces of hardware. What's not know is whether Scarlett is a revision to the current Xbox or a brand new console. [MUSIC] We've arrived at number two, and it is the new Hololens. The next version is expected in the first quarter of next year. The new Hololens is supposed to be lighter, feature improved graphics, a better field of view. Better battery life and a much lower price point. I tried on the Hololens and it's pretty great. Here's hoping it head to the consumer's space soon or it heads to consumer's heads. [MUSIC] And at number one is Andromeda. Apparently, Microsoft is working on a pocketable, dual screen, mobile device code named Andromeda. Sort of like Intel's Tiger Rapids prototype, but smaller. Microsoft does hold a number of patents related to fold and mobile devices. This report also comes from Brad Sams. And he says that Microsoft will introduce the Andromeda device first. Then partners will release similar devices after. One more thing. Andromeda is targeted for a 2018 release. Just remember that plans can change. Remember the Courier or the Surface Mini? They never made it to market. Go check out allaboutmicrosoft.com and thurrot.com if you wanna get super geeky about Microsoft. For more top fives, head on over to top5.cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]