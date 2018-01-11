The Mitipi Kevin speaker fools burglars into thinking you're home

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
The Mitipi Kevin speaker fools burglars into thinking you're homeNo more bandits trying to break into your house -- this speaker will trick them all.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the Kevin Smart Speaker from Mitipi. Now, if you're a bit paranoid about people coming into your home when you're not around, this is the product for you. It is the perfect home alone simulator. It's basically a speaker, but on the back there are little LED lights that will simulate you at home. And it will simulate, Different situations. So you watching a movie. You watching the football. You using the vacuum cleaner and maybe even you in the bathroom. Now it's all controlled from a basic app that shows you the different simulations that you can go through. Maybe you're in the kitchen. Maybe you're watching football. Or maybe you're watching Kung Fury on the TV. [SOUND] There's also an option to build your own simulation where you can chose things like where you live, whether or not you have a dog, and how busy you are. So you can actually simulate the real life that you lead while you're not at home. Now, you can't buy this one just yet. It's going on Kickstarter in the coming weeks and it should start shipping within the first quarter of 2018. So, it'll be for an early bird price of 150 and when it goes on retail it'll be about three to four hundred. And you will have no problem leaving Kevin home alone. [MUSIC]