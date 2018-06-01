The many shapes of Amazon's Echo

Tech Minute
The many shapes of Amazon's EchoAmazon has a new batch of Echo smart speakers for the home and even a kid version. Here's a look at how they all differ.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Amazon has grown it's smart speaker family and added a new set of skills to the Echo. Here's a look at three of the latest. The Echo Dot kids edition is the newest member. It's got the colorful design with kid friendly content and parental controls to set some limits. [MUSIC] The $70 price tag includes a year's worth of Free time unlimited which gives kids access to games, stories and music. The echo show does exactly that, it's got a seven inch touch screen that gives you visual responses to your requests, watch videos, recipes or pull up a feed from a security camera or video chat with other echo devices in your home. But at $229 it is the most expensive Echo of the bunch. The Echo Spot is a cheaper alternative for about a $100 less. It's got a built in camera and microphones with a much smaller screen to make video calls, use as an intercom between rooms and watch all your video content in one spot. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, Cnet.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]