The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
Speaker 1: There are a lot of bright TVs coming out this year, and a lot of big TVs coming out this year, but this guy behind me, one of the biggest at 110 inches, and definitely the brightest that I've seen. So high sense throughout all the stops. This is the 110 inch ux. First thing to know, it has 40,000 local dimming zones of mini LED that actually allows the most precise control of the backlight that I've ever seen. Again, I haven't tested this in person, but these are based on the specs [00:00:30] the Hyen is giving me. Pretty mind blowing. It also has 10,000 knits of brightness that is super bright. The next most bright TV that I've seen announced this year, 5,000 knits. I've never tested anything above 2,500, so to get to that four times as bright should be a tremendous picture. Again, I haven't tested this thing in person. Speaker 1: I talk about the color on this tv. It could do 95% of the BT 2020 standard. That kind of doesn't really even exist out there in the wild yet. So again, tremendous [00:01:00] size, tremendous brightness. You might be asking how much, I'll tell you, they're not telling me yet. It's going to be many thousands of dollars. They're also making a 98 inch version, a little bit dimmer with fewer dimming zones, but again, should also be extremely expensive. That's high census, highest nvs. Let's go check out the ones you might actually be able to afford. These are going to be similar to some of the TVs that I really liked in 2023, namely the U eight series. So this year they're talking about the U eight N. That's going to be their flagship kind of mainstream tv. [00:01:30] All these models are coming in 55, 65, 75, and 85 each sizes. Speaker 1: The U eight N is the best, and that means it's the brightest. So that thing has up to 3000 knits and 1600 local dimming zones at the 65 inch size. So really bright plenty of zones. That's twice as bright as last year. Again, this is a successor to one of my favorite televisions from 2023 for the money. The less expensive version of that is the U seven that gets about half as bright, 1500 knits still really bright, and 500 to 700 [00:02:00] local dimming zones depending on the size. Finally, there's the U six that's 600 knits and up to 200 local dimming zones. The main difference between those is that the U six is a 60 hertz display, the U seven U 844 hertz native display, so again, better for gaming, smoother motion, that kind of thing. Again, these TVs are all mini LED, so no other manufacturer is doing mini LED throughout this lineup. iSense didn't give me any pricing information except for the smallest size. The 55 inch of the U six 400 bucks looks like a pretty good deal. [00:02:30] New for 2024. Hisense is also entering the art TV market. They're calling it the Canvas tv, maybe reminiscent of something called the Samsung Frame, but these are the competing TVs from Hisense. I don't really have any details yet, but I'm expecting 'em to have swap out frames. Maybe an art store. We'll see later in the year when these hit the market. Speaker 1: That's a look at cent's. New 2024 TVs.
