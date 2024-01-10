The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
2:55
Watch Now

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

TVs
Speaker 1: There are a lot of bright TVs coming out this year, and a lot of big TVs coming out this year, but this guy behind me, one of the biggest at 110 inches, and definitely the brightest that I've seen. So high sense throughout all the stops. This is the 110 inch ux. First thing to know, it has 40,000 local dimming zones of mini LED that actually allows the most precise control of the backlight that I've ever seen. Again, I haven't tested this in person, but these are based on the specs [00:00:30] the Hyen is giving me. Pretty mind blowing. It also has 10,000 knits of brightness that is super bright. The next most bright TV that I've seen announced this year, 5,000 knits. I've never tested anything above 2,500, so to get to that four times as bright should be a tremendous picture. Again, I haven't tested this thing in person. Speaker 1: I talk about the color on this tv. It could do 95% of the BT 2020 standard. That kind of doesn't really even exist out there in the wild yet. So again, tremendous [00:01:00] size, tremendous brightness. You might be asking how much, I'll tell you, they're not telling me yet. It's going to be many thousands of dollars. They're also making a 98 inch version, a little bit dimmer with fewer dimming zones, but again, should also be extremely expensive. That's high census, highest nvs. Let's go check out the ones you might actually be able to afford. These are going to be similar to some of the TVs that I really liked in 2023, namely the U eight series. So this year they're talking about the U eight N. That's going to be their flagship kind of mainstream tv. [00:01:30] All these models are coming in 55, 65, 75, and 85 each sizes. Speaker 1: The U eight N is the best, and that means it's the brightest. So that thing has up to 3000 knits and 1600 local dimming zones at the 65 inch size. So really bright plenty of zones. That's twice as bright as last year. Again, this is a successor to one of my favorite televisions from 2023 for the money. The less expensive version of that is the U seven that gets about half as bright, 1500 knits still really bright, and 500 to 700 [00:02:00] local dimming zones depending on the size. Finally, there's the U six that's 600 knits and up to 200 local dimming zones. The main difference between those is that the U six is a 60 hertz display, the U seven U 844 hertz native display, so again, better for gaming, smoother motion, that kind of thing. Again, these TVs are all mini LED, so no other manufacturer is doing mini LED throughout this lineup. iSense didn't give me any pricing information except for the smallest size. The 55 inch of the U six 400 bucks looks like a pretty good deal. [00:02:30] New for 2024. Hisense is also entering the art TV market. They're calling it the Canvas tv, maybe reminiscent of something called the Samsung Frame, but these are the competing TVs from Hisense. I don't really have any details yet, but I'm expecting 'em to have swap out frames. Maybe an art store. We'll see later in the year when these hit the market. Speaker 1: That's a look at cent's. New 2024 TVs.

Up Next

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

Up Next

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot
samsunglgcompare-v2-00-00-07-23-still002

Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
tv-buying-guide-cnet-seq-00-08-50-25-still008

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
mobis-seq-cnet-00-02-25-24-still003

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
p1020805

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
clicks-keyboard-00-01-48-11-still001.png

This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
240108-site-rog-ces-supercut

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event

Latest Products All latest products

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone