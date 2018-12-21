The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker
Transcript
Got a new Google home speaker as a gift here are the first things you should do after you take out of the box plug it in and set it up.
[MUSIC].
All Google home devices can give you News sports and stock market updates with just a simple voice command.
Okay google what is the news.
Here is the latestest news from Cnet at 5:27 AM to day.
Tis is the cnet and here is what matter right now.
You gonna decide what google get all these information.
In the google home app tap Home icon on the bottom left then tap the gear icon and scroll to more settings.
[MUSIC]
Tap the services tab and then select News.
Here you can pick your preferred news sources such as NPR, CNET and ESPN.
Next you can pick the default music service that your Google Home will use when you ask it to play a song, artist, album or playlist.
In the Services tab select Music.
Then pick your preferred service.
You can link your Pandora, [UNKNOWN] or Spotify accounts, too, and set them as the default.
Okay, Google, play house music.
[MUSIC]
The list of voice commands you can give Google Home is constantly growing.
Try out these to get started.
OKay Google, set a timer for two minutes.
Alright, two minutes, starting now.
hey Google, remember that my passport is in my top desk drawer.
Okay, I'll remember that.
Okay Google, add eggs avocados and juice to my shopping list.
[MUSIC]
Okay.
I added those three things.
Hey Google, remind me tomorrow at 8:00 AM to grab my umbrella.
Okay.
I'll remind you tomorrow at 8:00 AM Damn.g.
Okay Google, what's cooler than cool?
Ice cold.
Alright, alright, alright, alright, alright.
A routine is a set of actions that happen at a scheduled time or when you give your Google Home a specific voice command.
For instance, you can create one that when you say, "Okay, Google, toothbrush timer," your speaker will set up a timer for two minutes and start playing music.
To create a routine, open the Google Home App and tap settings.
Scroll all the way down and tap more settings.
Tap the assistance tab and select routines.
Now tap the plus sign.
Type in the voice command you want to trigger the routine, and then pick the actions you want to happen, and hit save
[MUSIC]
Okay Google, toothbrush timer.
Sure, two minutes.
Starting now.
[MUSIC]
You don't have to stick with the default voice for you Google Home.
To change it, tap settings, more settings, assistant, and then assistant voice.
Here you can pick from eight different voices, some more robotic sounding than others.
Here are the voices you can pick for your Google Assistant.
If you like this voice and want me to keep using it just stop here.
Okay Google what's the weather?
Right now in San Francisco it's 59 and sunny.
Want to use your Google Home at night but don't wanna wake people up with a loud reply?
Have it automatically lower the volume after bedtime and raise it in the morning In the Google Home App, tape your speaker and then tap the gear icon.
Scroll down and select night mode and toggle it on.
Then you can set a schedule for when night mode should start and stop and select the maximum audio volume and maximum brightness.
For the speaker's lights.
[MUSIC]
Smart Home SpeakersSmart HomeGoogle AssistantGoogle
Up Next
The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo
4:55
Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook
2:35
Best cheap phones to try now
2:02
Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch
27:12
3 Mac apps to get you organized
1:23
7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better
3:16
3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep