CNET Top 5
The fastest gaming laptops available today (Top 5)You won't find any thin and light notebooks here. Think heavy, luggable and crazy powerful instead.
Transcript
These are the fastest gaming laptops you can buy. If you're looking for a thin and light gaming notebook, no. You will not find those here. These are simply the fastest as ranked by their 3D Mark Fire Strike Ultrascores. At number five is the Origin PC Eon17-X with a 3D Mark score of 4970. Inside you will find a desktop processor and a [UNKNOWN] 1080 graphics card. And eight gigabytes of ram. It also passed a huge 17.3 inch screen with 8.6 pounds and starts at [UNKNOWN] over $1800. The one we tested cost around $3500 Number four is the Alienware 17 with the score of 5024. It's starts at around $1,300 but the one we tested cost around $2,300 with an Nvidia G-Force GTX1080 inside. Since it's the Alienware 17, it has 17 inch screen. And it weighs in at just 9.7lbs. Coming in at number 3 is the Asus ROG G701V, with a score of 5226. It packs the same graphics card as numbers 4 and 5, the Nvidia GEForce GTX 1080, But it scored better due in part to its processor. The model we tested cost roughly $3500. Want to lug this thing around? It's 8.2 pounds. At number two is the MSI GT83VR and here's where things get crazy. It's score is an absurd 8,594, why? It houses 2 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080's, it also has an 18 inch display, and a mechanical keyboard. This 13 pound beast costs around $4,000, and that 13 pound weight does not count the two huge power bricks this laptop needs. And the fastest gaming laptop you can get is the Acer Predator 21 X, with a score of 9,444. It shares some similarities to our number two entry, both have dual Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 GPUs. And mechanical keyboards. The 23 x packs a crazy 21 inch curved screen and 64 gigabytes of ram. The laptop itself weighs in at 18.5 pounts. If you include power bricks you're lugging around 26 pounds of gear all of that insanity will cost you around $9,000. I think every laptop on this list weighs more than my son did when he was born. Anyway big thanks to see that Dan Ackerman for his help. I'm Mya Zacktern and ill see you online.