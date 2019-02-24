The creator of HoloLens 2 discusses its future

[MUSIC]
There's several.
We'll tell you a few very quickly.
But there is really lots.
This carbon fiber enclosure is a huge issue.
It's there so that we can essentially make the device much more comfortable and much more stable so that I don't need to ship titanium sensor bars and take space and add weight.
But shipping carbon fiber That doesn't look like carbon fiber.
It's material that's fabric, right?
It was incredibly hard, is still incredible hard, has tons of issues.
Inventing a new display engine, that was a huge miracle, never exists on Earth.
We're like, let's bank the whole product on it.
Let's get started and hopefully we'll figure out a miracle throughout.
[UNKNOWN] innovation in the lenses, to the vapor chamber in the back, to the fit system.
And making the fit system extensible for enterprises, so you can put it under a hard hat in any number of things.
That's just a hardware.
Is something we've been super clear about, in our positioning from HoloLens 1 to HoloLens 2. Which was one that ultimately like, look, I have no interest in overhyping these products.
I'm having a bunch of people think that these things are consumer products.
And then in the process, you know, get to the troth of disillusionment when people are like, my God, I'm not using this instead of A PC instead of a phone instead of a television, look I'm fairly confident as I think we've chatted before a few times that these devices need to become more comfortable, they need to become more immersive, and ultimately they need to have more value.
To price ratio before they become a consumer product.
And I said that in HoloLens 1. And then I said for HoloLens 2, what are we going to do?
We're gonna make it more immersive, more comfortable and we're gonna add more out of box value which is precisely what we did with HoloLens 2.
And you know what?
In HoloLens 3 we're gonna make it more immersive, we're gonna make it more comfortable and we're gonna add even more out of box value.
There is a threshold in the journey, in the road map or there is, enough energy, enough confidence, enough out of box value where I'll be happy to announce a consumer product.
This is not it.
I think ultimately the quest here goes back to having a AI understand people places And things.
When you talk about iTracking, we focus on the people part, right.
And then as you understand the people, you want to understand the people that are wearing this product in more and more detail, right.
In higher and higher levels of immersion.
And you want to get as much signal in that conversation as possible.
Let's go back to the killer experience, if you're gonna teleport somewhere I want to be able to know what you're doing and have that level of understanding, so I can really teleport you.
Even if I just sent an avatar to the other side, a digital representation of you, which would be less stellar than really, really you.
I still want your facial expressions to go through it.
I want to know the difference, and now I can put a camera here.
Or I can do AI, that based on the crinkles of your eyes, knows if you're smiling or frowning, if you're yawning or any number of things like that.
So think of it as another human signal in our quest of fundamentally understanding people in a natural and instinctual way with these products.
Right, that's something that I am very excited about.
It's very, the eyes and the motion of your eyes and this area of your face.
There's so much signal there for us to mind, to create more and more Immersive and more comfortable experiences that I'm very excited about it.
We love haptics, we started this journey 11 years with input, that's Kinect.
It was about having sensors on the edge that observe environment to understand people, places, and things.
We went from Kinect input innovation to HoloLens, input plus output.
Holograms are a type of output innovation in the space of understanding people, places or things.
The last one, the most provocative one, having now these things in my world exchange energy.
Having 0s and 1s that transact into photons, actually transacting energy so I can push the hologram, it pushes me back with equal force.
So I can hold a hologram and I can feel the temperature of a hologram.
We can call that haptic feedback.
Much more sophisticated than how you traditionally would think about haptic feedback, but another level of immersion of the experiences.
The minute that I through a hologram to you and you can catch and it pushes you back.
Immersion just took one crank forward.
The minute that I'm holding a hologram and there's temperature to it, cold, hot, lukewarm.
It changes the level of immersion and the believability of the experience.
Now, although that's absolutely in our dreams We are also believe that humans are tool builders, right?
And sometimes we use our hands, sometimes we use tools, right?
I would not want my doctor to operate on me with out tools, just with their bare hands.
Any more than I like to eat my food tonight without a fork and a knife.
I can just grab my hands and do it but I much rather cut my meat with a fork and a knife.
So, from this perspective, look, we don't have any dogma on you cannot have something in your hands.
As a matter of fact, in our virtual reality handsets, we have some pretty decent things that work with the same sensor set that ships on a HaloLens, that's the same sensor set that ships inside our virtual reality.
Hat size, right?
And that's you holding things in your hands, tools and controllers.
That device is much more focused on entertainment on PC, and people do enjoy having controllers in their hands.
That device could work here, but I don't know if you guys have seen that one.
It has lights.
And if you are trying to operate precisely over a hologram, with lights right in front, NVR you don't see the lights.
You are just inside a virtual world.
Over the real world, all you see is the lights over the hologram.
It's not that great of an experience.
But, if you had the customer signal, and people in our ecosystem.
Or men I do wanna hold precise input a tool in my hand, it's super easy for us to go create a version of that that goes in IR, you don't see the light and life goes on.
So it's absolutely also in our road map to think about holding things in the hand, by the way not just holding things that we create, what if I am person with a real physical hammer?
And my hand is occupied and we're holding our coffee cup.
And I still wanna touch my hologram.
[UNKNOWN] So all those to participate and we spend a lot of time thinking about them.
Well, I think more and more Mixed reality will start gaining traction in terms of enabling and empowering both people and organizations to achieve what they're trying to go achieve.
That's our mission for the company.
That's clearly where we're going to continue focusing mixed reality.
And we're going to continue doing it From this first line worker space, where to be honest, people have been neglected by technology for a very, very long period of time.
I think in the next five years, to be honest with you, I think these things, well five is hard, I'm not going to guess five to be honest with you.
Let me say for the duration of this product.
Sure.
This product's more in the one to two category.
I think these will all be successful, will all be enterprise bound.
They'll be enterprise bound primarily in worker scenarios.
And more so increasing over time to knowledge worker scenarios as well.
And I would say that this generation of products is about that.
So I'll give you the prediction for the next two years.
Next two years these are still enterprise bound.
