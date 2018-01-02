Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The Connoisseur is Bonavita's best coffee maker ever

Bonavita's Connoisseur coffee maker is the one you should buy.
[MUSIC] It's been a good three years since the Bonavita Bv1900ts won our editor's choice award. We loved it for it's comparatively low price and the outstandingly delicious pots of drip it made. Now Bonavita has a follow up brewer it calls the Connoisseur. It has the same $190 price tag as it's predecessor. Bonavita also tweaked this new model to perform a little better and be a little easier to use. That's a bold claim. The Bonavita Connoisseur does do the 1900 justice. It brews coffee every bit as delicious as the 1900. And, in some cases, better. In fact, The Connoisseur brews more consistently from pot to pot. This model keeps the same compact design with just a few parts to clean. Using it is just as simple. Just press one button. You can still hold it down for five seconds to toggle the pre soak function on and off. The flat bottom filter basket accepts matching paper filters. One difference, instead of just resting on top of the carafe, there's now an actual rail to slide the basket into. To fill the water tank, just flip open its wide flap, and pour away. Bona Vita says it improved how the carafe pours. That doesn't seem to be the case. It feels the same as the old pitcher. It's still a thermal carafe. So it will keep your brew hot for hours. When you break it all down, the new Bonavita Connoisseur is a great buy for all the reasons the 1900 TS was. That's why it earns out Editor's Choice award.

