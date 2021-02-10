The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees
,For over 15 years I've been cnet's resident deal finder and during that time, I've discovered products and services that really stand out that feel like they deserve some special recognition for offering amazing bang for the buck.
And so we created that cheap skate Hall of Fame a way to celebrate the best of the cheap.
Let's take a look at the first inductees.
[MUSIC]
You may spit BIP smartwatch was a hall of fame product from the beginning, offering an amazing feature set at a bargain price.
The newer BIP S is even better with an always on display built in GPS and heart rate monitoring and spectacular battery life.
It sells for just $70 and sometimes goes on sale for even less.
If you're looking for a tablet you can use to watch videos, read books, play games and hop on zoom calls.
There's no better deal than Amazon's fire seven.
It's not the fastest model out there or the one with the sharpest screen.
But it can handle all those tablet tasks and more and it's just $50 $50.
How a password manager is an absolutely essential tool in this day and age.
But do you really have to pay for yet another subscription, not a few use bitwarden which costs $0.
It works on all your devices and syncs all your passwords between them which is key.
I'm a bit Warden user myself and consider it one of the best freebies of all time.
Want true wireless earbuds without the air pods price, a company called earphone makes some great low cost alternatives including these air pod look alikes.
They offer noise isolating ear tips in ear detection and a wireless charging case.
And they sound way better than you'd expect given their $60 price tag.
Whether you want to watch comfort TV like Seinfeld and Arrested Development, current shows like Shark Tank and Bob's Burgers or original content like The Handmaid's Tale and Devs, Hulu offers a huge library for just $6 a month.
I consider it the single best value in streaming right now and a must have for cord cutters.
Most mobile chargers are boring black bricks.
This one looks just like a classic Sony Walkman and it can charge three devices simultaneously, one of them wirelessly.
So this is no mere novelty device that gets by on looks alone.
It's genuinely useful even though it's priced at just 40 bucks.
The wise cam pan was my very first pick for the cheapskate Hall of Fame Because it does everything a smart security camera should but costs only $30 plus shipping.
It rotates a full 360 degrees on its base streams razor sharp video to your phone, alerts you when it detects any sound or motion and stores video locally or in the cloud at no extra charge.
Best deal ever.
Congratulations hall of famers.
I'll be inducting more products and services in the months to come, so stay tuned to see if your favorite cheap stuff makes the cut.
