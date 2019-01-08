The biggest Alienware reboot in years is the Area 51m laptop
Transcript
[MUSIC]
We've heard for at least the past six months that Alienware, Dell's in-house gaming brand, was gonna announce something very different at CES 2019.
The big reveal turns out to be the new Area 51M laptop, a huge 17-inch gaming system that Dell calls the world's most powerful gaming laptop.
Is the product of [UNKNOWN] years of design and engineering work looking for new ways to present a very familiar product.
Now, if you're thinking, hey, isn't the [UNKNOWN] desktop?
Well, you're right.
That very desktop specific brand was chosen because of the desktop level components inside.
The 9th Gen Intel CPU in 20 series over [UNKNOWN] in video GPU Are both modular which means they could actually be upgraded at some point, all though specially in the case of the GPU that's really hypothetical at this point cuz you'd need a compatible new part to swap in.
The look over always stream line made from a magnesium alloy and available in either wider matte black and it's easily the most sophisticated looking Allenware to date Although it's definitely not slim or light, it is still a 17 inch monster.
It weighs about 8.5 pounds.
But somehow, the screen still manages to work in pretty slim bezels plus a 144 Hertz G-Sync display.
And Down claims it will stay cool which is easy to relieve considering how many vents around this thing including some new x-shaped ones on the bottom.
Good configurations will get expensive, but it actually starts at just around $2,000 and should be available on January 21st.
More portable than that is the new Alienware M17.
That's as you guessed the 17-inch version of the existing M15 model.
It's very slim and understated, at least as far as Alienware goes And the company says its thinnest and lightest 17 inch Alienware ever, but adults use the older Alienware design language.
Not the new Area 51 style still for a non gigantic gaming laptop.
That doesn't skimp on performance.
I'm like the M15 so far and the m17 looks like more of the same.
It will come with 8th gen intel Cpu's and up to in video RTX 2080 max cube graphics card starting again January 20 first at 1615 and up, but these are all definitely on the expensive side.
Fortunately Dell's budget gaming systems have been broken out the something called the G series, previously these were basically main stream Inspiron laptops for gpu's But now the G5 and G7 model for getting a design makeover to better [UNKNOWN] that line between gaming and non-gaming laptops.
Previous versions of this have been huge value favorites for us and I'm sure that is gonna be true of this version as well starting at 999.
[MUSIC]
LaptopsGamingCES ProductsDell
Up Next
CES 2019: Nissan Leaf E+ is the long-range Leaf we've been waiting...
1:30
All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 3:59, Ep. 507)
17:25
New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems...
1:55
CES 2019: A pet dryer, a bed that rocks you to sleep and other...
5:32
Cat S48c is your phone for glaciers and deserts
1:51
Ring debuts smart peephole, over-the-air charging arrives at...
1:06
Ralph Breaks VR, and we're right there with him at CES 2019
3:14
The craziest tech we've seen at CES 2019
13:21
CES 2019: Sex tech is everywhere and nowhere
19:34
Ring's Door View Cam is a smart doorbell that replaces your peephole...