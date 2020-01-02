The big tech trends we're excited for in 2020

Transcript
This is CNet and to use the tech we want to see in 2020. This year we are expecting big things from 5G. But after carriers rolled out limited coverage and first round of 5G last year. This is the year want to see 5G hit the mainstream. It won't come cheap but with five J set to underpin everything from driverless cars to robotic surgery, we wanna get a hands on it. [MUSIC] Also begin 2020 the console was, Sony set to release the PlayStation five and Microsoft has its Xbox project Scarlet Judah hit by the holidays this year. What we're hoping for more than just dinner and faster new controllers and ways to interact, seamless graphics, faster loading and backwards compatibility. We want it all. [MUSIC] And our final wish simplified streaming that we said it. After the launch of Disney+ and AppleTV+ last year, we've realized just how many streaming services we need to be signed up to these days. Will streaming in 2020 become cable without the cord? We're hoping we won't have to fork out for 100 new virtual channels just so we can stay up-to-date with the shows worth watching. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

842 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1072 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16