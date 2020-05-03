The best waffle makers for a delicious breakfast

Believe it or not, waffles aren't just a magical gift from Benevolent breakfast restaurants.
You could actually make them at home.
Here are our picks for the best waffle makers for the tech.
So here We go, a waffle.
And here's what we look for in our waffle makers.
First, for this round of testing we stuck with circular Belgian style waffle makers, we picked models that are well reviewed and popular retailers like Amazon, Wal-Mart and Best Buy.
Then, We made a bunch of waffles, the remake Cinnamon Rolls Tater Tots, even pizza in the waffle makers.
It's been a good couple of days.
All these tasty meals, have been a good cure for the stay at home blues.
The taste test is a big part of our process but we also want something that's easy to use and easy to clean when you're done.
Good batter mode to catch spillage is nice dishwasher safe place.
We also looked at how hot the handles got managed.
Again, we're really looking for idiot proof here.
Honestly mostly for my sake.
Did you know you can use your kitchen to make food?
So I gotta get the sheets and towels out of my oven.
Shooting from home was fun.
Anyway, the table is set.
Without further ado, here are our top three waffle makers.
Number three, the dash mini waffle maker.
Look at this thing.
It's so cute.
And if you're sticking home by yourself like me, it's perfect.
It only costs $10.
It comes in all sorts of colours and shapes.
And when we tested it out it did surprisingly well.
It's nothing fancy but it's easy to use easy to clean and mix waffles that are perfect for fancy breakfast sandwiches or desserts.
Speaking of waffle dessert, we also made cinnamon rolls on this waffle maker.
Why are you asking You just take some ready to make cinnamon rolls and stick them on.
Now the dash mini might not close all the way with a roll in there, but that's actually a good thing.
We tried it with the others and they lost some of that gooey goodness.
Then you just microwaved some of the frosting and voila, look at this beautiful thing.
Big results require big ambitions.
Number two, this $50 flippable waffle maker from Hamilton Beach.
This was actually the best waffle maker when it comes to clean up time, thanks to its dishwasher safe plates and giant drip tray.
I love a big drip tray, because then I can max out the size of my waffle without worrying about getting better everywhere.
And for this one, the waffle maker hack I offer is a simple cheesy gooey snack known as mac and cheese.
There are a ton of recipes out there for this, but we enjoyed taking some store bought Mac and making it into a crispy pack.
Dribble a little.
Cheese on top of the end and then pop.
Greatness begins beyond your comfort zone.
But comfort food is acceptable, especially if it's cooked in a waffle maker.
Pretty sure Socrates said that.
And finally our number one waffle maker in the universe.
The $40 presto flip side It's the one that's been sitting right here the whole time.
What a twist.
The flip side uses a hinge designed to let you flip your waffle wallet cooks.
It's one of the least bulky flippable waffle makers you can buy.
And when you're ready to sew it away, you can lock it in an upright vertical position.
Apart from featuring a nice design that was one of the easiest waffle makers to clean as well thanks to the ceramic nonstick finish.
It even includes a built in minute timer so once you figure out how long you like you're off this board, you will be able to heat Hit that sweet spot time and again.
And while talking about our favorite waffle maker, our favorite waffle maker food back is pizza.
Believe it or not, you can make pizza in a waffle maker.
Put your favorite ingredients in some pizza dough and fold it over.
Don't add the sauce yet.
But cheese pepperoni, spice it up with a little basil, whatever you want, then cook it for a few minutes.
Then you use the marinara free dipping sauce.
Now you pretty much have all the meals covered.
The key to success is to focus on goals and to make pizza in a waffle make Leonardo da Vinci.
And enough of this other food back to the main attraction, waffle flavored waffles.
See I am not much of a cook, but expecting this to be delicious, and I made this.
So rest assured that aside from being completely idiot proof The waffles out of the presto flip side.
It tastes really good.
Crunchy syrup soaking in.
I'm gonna put the syrup on the one side.
I wanted to get that bite in, but I want to eat this whole dang thing.
So, thank you for watching.
And I'm just gonna keep eating this because, you know, there's a waffle.
It's like a restaurant, but in the comfort of my own home.