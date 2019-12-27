The best videogames of 2019

Transcript
This is CNet and here are the best games of 2019. Sure, 2019 might not go down as the best memorable year for gaming, but we did get a handful of titles that turned some heads, especially in the indie department. The Outer Wilds was an experience unlike any other. Challenging the player to understand its unique approach at progression with the game essentially resetting every time you died. The makers of Bloodborne and the Souls game did it once again with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In it, the player must live and die by the sword and effectively battle a wide range of enemy characters The game is equal parts challenging and rewarding, but has a remarkable way of teaching you to hone your skills along your journey. And finally, Remedy Entertainment's control makes our list for the amazing game the world was able to create inside an impossible building in New York City. Control had such a special vision that was beautifully realized and a compelling story and gameplay to complement the experience. Now, of course, we can't list all of our favorite games right here, so for more check out CNET. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

841 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1067 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Upgrade these devices in 2020

4:23

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

8:47

Editors' Choice: 2019's top tech products

4:28

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02