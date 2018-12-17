The best games of 2018: CNET's top picks

[MUSIC]
Hey everyone, I'm Jeff Bakalar and I'm here with CNET's picks for the very best games of 2018.
So we changed things up a little bit for this year's list, and And now, it is a result of voting from ten of CNet's finest using a value point system.
So, now that you know how we got here, let's jump right into the list.
We don't have time for everything, of course, so I'm just gonna start with number six and work our way to number one.
In the number six spot is the Tetris effect.
So how did a 30 plus year old game find its way into a best of list in 2018?
Well, Tetris Effect was an impressive reimagining of the classic game, with amazing visuals paired with an intoxicating synth soundtrack.
Even better, the PSVR version of the game proved to be an engaging brand new way to enjoy the timeless franchise.
At number five is Pokemon Let's Go.
It's a wonderful tribute to the original Pokemon Yellow game.
Its casual presentation made it accessible to players of all ages, all while satisfying those veteran fans.
At number four is the indy platformer Celeste.
This 8-bit inspired side-scroller is a beautiful tribute to classic games from the NES era.
It's challenging, thrilling, packs in a lot of heart, and it shows that games don't need a massive budget to make lasting impressions.
In third place is Spider-Man, the PS4 exclusive developed by Insomniac Games.
Spiderman presented a mind blowing creation of New York City, and faithfully represented the Spiderman lore and painstaking detail.
Not only did the dame make playing as Spiderman better than ever, the game's story was among the best ever in a super hero gaming.
In the number two spot is Red Dead Redemption 2 the follow up to the great western, realised back in 2010.
Red Dead 2 is a colossal achievement, not just in scope, but detail as well.
It's one of the most massive games we've ever played and provides the player with a seemingless endless amount of things to do, see, and explore.
If you want a game to keep you busy for the next six months, Red Dead II is the one for you.
And finally, our pick for the best game of 2018, drum rolls and all that junk please, is, God of War.
Perhaps one of the best reboots of a franchise of all time.
God of War introduced a brand new play style for Kratos and introduced us to his son, Atreus.
The game's adventure through Norse mythology was nothing short of spectacular, featuring ultra-satisfying combat, unique and engaging characters, and reset the bar when it comes to technical prowess.
Simply put, God of War is on a different level.
Okay that's the time I have, but you need to check out the other games on our list and you can do that by visiting CNET.
COM I'm [UNKNOWN] and thank you so much for watching
[MUSIC]
