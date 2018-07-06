The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the Wasp

CNET Top 5
The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the WaspMarvel Cinematic Universe movie No. 20 is out right now. Here's what's awesome about it and what's less than marvelous.
Transcript
These are the top five best and worse things about Antman and Wasp. The 20th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is out, and there's a lot to discuss. You wanna skip to the worse second, jump to this time code. Otherwise, let's talk about the best. And there would be some spoilers. You've been warned. And number five is at Luis narration scene. In the first Ant Man, there's a great scene where the character Louis tells a story about a tip he received. Every piece of dialogue is spoken by Luis in his voice. Voice, without regard to what the original people sound like. In the sequel, we get a very similar storytelling, but this time, Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd get new voices. The scene delivers. Number 4, family comes first. Ant-Man as a character is pretty grounded, he wants to do right by his family. In the sequel, you've got Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne trying to get the original wasp home. Then there's a complicated relationship between Ghost and Bill Foster. Even when the story gets crazy with Ant Man being gigantic or scenes getting intense, the underlying thing that matters to each character is family. And when a film is going on and on about quantum this and quantum that, it's good to have solid footing. And number three, a complicated rival. Marvel movies have had a bad guy problem. Many of them have been forgettable or interchangeable. Anyone remember Whiplash or Malecith or Roman the Accuser? Ant-Man and the Wasp, the trailers essentially say Ghost is the villain. But here's the thing. She's really not. She has her own back story and logical motivation for her actions. They just so happen to conflict with Ant Man and the Wasp. Bill Foster and Hank Pym also have a complicated history which brings me to number two. Hints of evil Pym. If you guys have read the exploits of Hank Pym in the comics, you know he's not all good. The loving relationship that movies show us between the original Ant Man and the Wasp It's a little different form the books. In this movie, Pym has some serious issues with Bill Foster dating back to when they were partners. Pym is also partially responsible for the creation of ghost due to his poly ticket. Hank also spent some time in the quantum realm which could cause some mental issues. So maybe, we'll see a full on evil Pym in the future. Or maybe in the past. So before we get to number one, let's talk about what was bad Ant-Man and the Wasp. At number five, it's more of the same. The first Ant-Man movie was a heist film. the sequel is pretty much a heist movie too. Number four, lack of Michelle Pfeiffer. She is prominently featured in the marketing materials, but she's not really in the movie all that much. That brings us to number three, Glowy hands of convenience. Number two, tons of exposition and quantum jargon. It gets to the point Scott even makes a joke about adding to a quantum, to everything. And at number one, that mid-credit scene. It was kind of a downer for such a fun movie. It was necessary But it was flat out evil. And here's an honorable mention. Or is it dishonorable mention? Too much was given away by the trailers. Some truly awesome third act scenes were spoiled by the trailers. Stop doing that! Knock it off! And the number one best thing about the Ant-Man and the Wasp is Janet van Dyne's Wasp. The van Dyne character was already set up as someone who could take care of herself. Once she's in that suit she's incredible. It also seemed as though the filmmakers made an effort to make the Wasp's abilities different from Ant-Man's. Wasp kicks so much **** throughout the film, the movie should really called the Wasp With Ant-Man. Yes, Ant-Man is very good, it has some great scenes, but the Wasp really shines. What did you like or hate about Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter, or if you happen to run into me somewhere. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]