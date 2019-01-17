CNET First Look

The Alienware m15 is shockingly slim, for an Alienware

Transcript
At CES 2019, Dell announced a series of new and updated gaming laptops with new Nvidia RTX graphics. These however are not quite here yet. Instead, this is the late 2018 version of the Alienware M15 and the one currently available from Dell. It will add RTX graphics in the near future but otherwise it will be the same as is this. The former bulk of many Alienware systems is replaced by a low profile flat lid this time in Matt Red. I knew this was a different look and feel because my game playing but gaming laptop hating spouse saw the M15 and said. Hey that is not too ugly for a gaming laptop. My previous favorite Alienware of all time was 13 inch Alienware 13 with its stunning OLED screen The display here even with a 144 hertz refresh rate isn't as fantastic, but it's overall just about as portable. It's slimmer, with a slightly larger footprint and not much heavier. the Alienware command center software found on every Alienware system offers controls for the backlit multicolored keyboard as well as thermal controls and GPU and CPU monitoring. To keep the body slim, the keyboard is a flat island style one and shallow enough to give some older alienware fans a heart attack. With an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max Q graphics, the M15 gets a lot right. Reasonably slim body. Above average performance. Plenty of ports and connections. 144 Hertz screen option. And even that cool matte red cover. It lacks the design leaps of faith that have pushed systems like the ASUS Zephyrus, the Razor Blade, or even the new Alienware Area-51M in bold new directions, though it's more about the chops and the flash. Think of it as a mild-mannered gaming laptop that's subtle looking enough to not get you banished to the den.
