The 5 biggest Galaxy Note 10 letdowns

This are the top five Note 10 Letdowns.
You've seen the phone and you're thinking what could possibly be wrong with them, what am I missing?
Don't worry true believer that why I'm here, get ready to get Letdown.
And number five, the missing Headphone Jack, yes this is where the industries is going but traditional Headphone jack is loosing out to wireless headphones or you're looking at dingle light.
The idea is that the Note can gain some extra space for a larger battery.
Maybe it helps in making the Note 10 thinner and lighter.
As we all know, the 3.5 millimeter headphone jack usually takes up one cubic meter of space, and weighs over three tons, whatever.
One of the most appealing things about the Note is that it is, or was, for power users.
You want lots of RAM and lots of storage space?
You got it.
You want a big screen with the best processor inside?
Sure thing.
The Note is like a pro level phone.
It should be able to do pretty much everything.
Taking out the headphone jack means that you will Will need a dongle for a wired charger and wired headphones.
Didn't Samsung use to make fun of Apple for doing this?
At number four, the iris scanner is dead, again.
The Note 9 had an iris scanner plus a fingerprint sensor on the back.
Then Samsung killed off the iris scanner on the s ten which was like a bad omen for the note.
The note ten said goodbye to the iris scanner in favor of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, so why should anyone care about the iris scanner at all?
it was pretty dang secure that is why.
You can even use it to make payments with your phone.
Samsung was probably be motivated to remove the iris scanner to fit as much screen on the face of the device as possible.
Again, this falls into the idea that the note was everything phone.
Now its like the Galaxy S10 rear box it cousin.
Number 3, how about that camera setup The Note 10 Plus has the same cameras as a Samsung Galaxy S 10 5G.
Anyone else remember when the Note would get the top of the line cutting edge tech first?
Those days are long gone.
I'm not saying those cameras are bad, far from it.
Samsung did add some snazzy new features on the camera, like super steady video.
Take a look at it compared to video, from a Note 9. That's pretty nice.
Then there's 3D scanning which is on the Note 10 Plus only.
Look, you can make these stuffed animal dance.
For some reason, the Note 10 is also missing a dedicated low light mode for photos.
You can find that mode on the Huawei P30 Pro or the Google Pixel 3. Both of those phones have seriously stepped up when it comes to taking pictures in less than ideal situations.
Number two, the micro SD card slot is Note 10 Plus only.
I'm beating a dead horse here I know.
The Note is for power users.
Power users like having lots of space.
Want the smaller Note with more storage than 256 gigs?
Forget it.
There is no expansion on the Note 10, and there is no 512 gig version.
512 gigs and beyond is the domain of the Note 10 Plus only.
Come on, [SOUND] and the number one letdown is the lack of parody between the notes.
The NOTE 10 Plus is the real successor to the NOTE 9. It has most of the power features of older notes.
The NOTE 10 is this light addition, you get the same look it's a 10 Plus, but with fewer features Look at the S 10 and the S 10.
Plus, they both had the micro SD option, you can get an S 10 with 512 gigs of internal space without having to go up to the plus, the S 10 and S 10 plus have this Same screen resolutions as each other.
The know 10 devices don't have this Why not?
What is happening?
The no 10 it's more like the STNE maybe you should have been called the note NE or something silly.
Are you getting a note 10 or 10 Plus or no 10 plus YG?
Let me know I'm IS actor and I'll see you online.
