Tesla Model Y SUV unveiled, Snapchat may get into gaming

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Tesla revealed its Model Y crossover SUV. The vehicle is heavily based on the Model 3 Sedan, but it's 10% larger, and 10% more expensive. The Long Range Model will be a first in the four of 2020, it'll cost about $47,000. The standard Range model will be $39,000 due out in 2021. This reveal comes the same week as Tesla pulled a u-turn on its plan to close all retail stores instead opting to close half and increase the price of its higher and vehicles. Snapchat is rumored to be launching. Its own gaming platform next month. According to a report from Cheddar, this will be revealed at an event for developers on April 4th. But before that, Apple will be having its next big event on March 25th. Apple is expected to reveal details about a new video streaming service, a news subscription service, and maybe even an Apple credit card. Also, Apple's annual developers conference, WWDC, will be taking place June 3rd. And Google gave developers a taste of the next Android operating system with the release of Android Q beta take a risk and test it now or wait until it's officially released in the fall. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
