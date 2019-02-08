TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets
I review a lot of big, expensive TVs here at CNET but sometimes you want something small and cheap that just gets the job done.
My first choice among budget TVs for small rooms is TCL 3 and 4 series.
As you can see, they're definitely small and the 43 inch TCL 3 series here, and it ranges from 32 to 49 inches,.
Perfect for bedrooms, kids' rooms or small apartments.
They're all really cheap.
This set currently costs around 200 bucks.
The four series is slightly more expensive because it has 4k resolution and HDR.
This is the 50 inch model, and the series ranges from 43 to 65 inches, large enough to be the main TV in a big room.
This 50 incher costs just 300 bucks.
For that price you're not gonna get what I consider an outstanding picture.
In my comparison test three and four series showed less contrast in pop than one competitor from Vizio and issues with screen uniformity were more obvious.
Even with 4K HDR video from Netflix and 4K blue rays, for example, the picture wasn't great.
That's why if you're getting a 40 or 43 inch set, you should save your money and go for the ten ADP three series not the 4K4 series In my comparisons, HDR isn't worth paying extra for on these TVs.
Here's the thing, though.
That image quality might be plenty good enough for you, especially if you're not a stickler like me or directly comparing the TV to something better.
And for this price, you shouldn't be expecting to be blown away.
Well you can expect this grey streaming.
Thanks to built-in local.
The reason I like these set is that they are the cheapest to give local simple powerful streaming without having to connect the sticker box separately.
That means you can just use the simple remote included with TV instead of having to juggle a second clicker.
System puts your device next to your favourite apps.
It's easy to customize and low times are quick on good internet connections.
And Roku TVs are updated with features, like this section with a bunch of free TV shows and movies, all the time.
So if you care less about peak picture quality than you do about saving money, and getting the best streaming, start with TCL's cheap Roku TVs.
