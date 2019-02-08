CNET First Look

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

Transcript
I review a lot of big, expensive TVs here at CNET but sometimes you want something small and cheap that just gets the job done. My first choice among budget TVs for small rooms is TCL 3 and 4 series. As you can see, they're definitely small and the 43 inch TCL 3 series here, and it ranges from 32 to 49 inches,. Perfect for bedrooms, kids' rooms or small apartments. They're all really cheap. This set currently costs around 200 bucks. The four series is slightly more expensive because it has 4k resolution and HDR. This is the 50 inch model, and the series ranges from 43 to 65 inches, large enough to be the main TV in a big room. This 50 incher costs just 300 bucks. For that price you're not gonna get what I consider an outstanding picture. In my comparison test three and four series showed less contrast in pop than one competitor from Vizio and issues with screen uniformity were more obvious. Even with 4K HDR video from Netflix and 4K blue rays, for example, the picture wasn't great. That's why if you're getting a 40 or 43 inch set, you should save your money and go for the ten ADP three series not the 4K4 series In my comparisons, HDR isn't worth paying extra for on these TVs. Here's the thing, though. That image quality might be plenty good enough for you, especially if you're not a stickler like me or directly comparing the TV to something better. And for this price, you shouldn't be expecting to be blown away. Well you can expect this grey streaming. Thanks to built-in local. The reason I like these set is that they are the cheapest to give local simple powerful streaming without having to connect the sticker box separately. That means you can just use the simple remote included with TV instead of having to juggle a second clicker. System puts your device next to your favourite apps. It's easy to customize and low times are quick on good internet connections. And Roku TVs are updated with features, like this section with a bunch of free TV shows and movies, all the time. So if you care less about peak picture quality than you do about saving money, and getting the best streaming, start with TCL's cheap Roku TVs. [MUSIC]
TVsLGRokuSamsungSony

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

A Jester's Tale uses Magic Leap mixed reality to sink into your dreams

1:14

The 2019 Ram 2500 HD gets 170 new aftermarket parts from Mopar

1:25

2020 Range Rover Evoque brings new mild hybrid tech

1:46

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a vibrant celebration

2:09

2019 Ram 1500 adds split-opening Multifunction tailgate for easier bed access

1:54

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI finally packs GTI power and performance

1:31

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The JLTV is the US military's new Humvee

3:00

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

This is the largest 3D-printed metal car part

2:26

The iPhone X makes a comeback, catch it while you can

6:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Jeff Bezos stares down nude photo 'blackmail' attempts by National Enquirer

2:18

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

Can the Barsys Automated Cocktail Maker outduel a professional bartender?

4:56

Bose Frames prove audio sunglasses can sound good

4:56

See the first Nvidia RTX gaming laptops in action

2:12

There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

2:31

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04

Eat healthy with these tech tools

2:10

Get the most out of Netflix with these tips

2:01