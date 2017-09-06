Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "T-Mobile's latest perk: free Netflix"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

T-Mobile's latest perk: free Netflix

The freebie is only for customers with two T-Mobile One unlimited plans. This isn't the only streaming video freebie from a wireless company.
1:06 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] T-Mobile's unlimited data plan has a new perk, free Netflix. But the freebie is only for customers that have two of T-Mobile's unlimited data plans. So, if you are a single line customer, you're out of luck. But that free Netflix is worth about $120 a year. There have been a number of partnerships recently between phone and media companies. AT&amp;T is in the middle of buying Time Warner, which owns CNN, HBO, and Batman. In fact AT&amp;T even includes HBO for free with some packages. Verizon has been buying up a number of media companies including yahoo and AOL and it creates short form video for it's mobile service called Go 90. So here's the fine print for the T mobile deal. It's for T mobile one customers who have two lines and you get the standard Netflix at nine 99 a month. If you want Netflix premium service for 11.99 you have to pay the extra $2 out of pocket. Hi I'm Bridget Carey. You can compare all the latest mobile plans and perks at CNET.com.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Madonna less than happy with FedEx
Madonna less than happy with FedEx
1:10 September 6, 2017
In a tweet, the pop superstar lets fans around the world know that she's having a hard time getting a package delivered.
Play video
Video: Samsung Note 8 reviews are in, YouTube improves livestreaming
Samsung Note 8 reviews are in, YouTube improves livestreaming
1:11 September 6, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include reviews for Samsung's Note 8, YouTube rolling out new livestreaming features and Rovio continuing...
Play video
Video: Red Sox caught cheating using Apple Watch
Red Sox caught cheating using Apple Watch
1:19 September 5, 2017
Major League Baseball investigators have concluded the Boston Red Sox used an Apple Watch to relay opponents' signal information to...
Play video
Video: Tech leaders slam Trump for ending DACA
Tech leaders slam Trump for ending DACA
1:47 September 5, 2017
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg calls it a "sad day" and Microsoft vows to go to court as the giants of Silicon Valley speak out against...
Play video
Video: Samsung left 'without a captain,' China slows cryptocurrencies
Samsung left 'without a captain,' China slows cryptocurrencies
1:16 September 5, 2017
In today's big tech news, Samsung's co-CEO raises leadership issues, China steps up cryptocurrency regulation and Hillary Clinton's...
Play video
Video: Silicon Valley speaks out on DACA, Trump's NASA pick
Silicon Valley speaks out on DACA, Trump's NASA pick
1:18 September 4, 2017
In today's tech news, Silicon Valley wants to support children of immigrants, President Trump nominates NASA's top job and "Smile to...
Play video
Video: Top 5 unlikely (but true) ways to get hacked
Top 5 unlikely (but true) ways to get hacked
2:39 September 4, 2017
We enlisted the help of Hak5's Shannon Morse to find the world's craziest hacking methods.
Play video
Video: iPhone hype train chugs on, Alexa and Cortana team up
iPhone hype train chugs on, Alexa and Cortana team up
1:10 September 2, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Apple sets a date for the iPhone 8, Amazon and Microsoft's voice assistants join forces, Google pushes AR apps,...
Play video