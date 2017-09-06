T-Mobile's latest perk: free Netflix

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
T-Mobile's latest perk: free NetflixThe freebie is only for customers with two T-Mobile One unlimited plans. This isn't the only streaming video freebie from a wireless company.
[MUSIC] T-Mobile's unlimited data plan has a new perk, free Netflix. But the freebie is only for customers that have two of T-Mobile's unlimited data plans. So, if you are a single line customer, you're out of luck. But that free Netflix is worth about $120 a year. There have been a number of partnerships recently between phone and media companies. AT&T is in the middle of buying Time Warner, which owns CNN, HBO, and Batman. In fact AT&T even includes HBO for free with some packages. Verizon has been buying up a number of media companies including yahoo and AOL and it creates short form video for it's mobile service called Go 90. So here's the fine print for the T mobile deal. It's for T mobile one customers who have two lines and you get the standard Netflix at nine 99 a month. If you want Netflix premium service for 11.99 you have to pay the extra $2 out of pocket. Hi I'm Bridget Carey. You can compare all the latest mobile plans and perks at CNET.com.