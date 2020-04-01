How Ring Fit Adventure rhythm dance game is the workout I need
Transcript
This is hard.
[MUSIC]
Nintendo's ring fit adventure on the switch has a new rhythm music game along with some other workout mini game options.
It's been great to keep people active when they're stuck at home.
I've been playing it for a few days.
I wanna walk you through with experiences like how some aspects are really fun to do with your kids, and how others are a lot harder than I expected them to be.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Okay, so first, the basics.
Ring fit adventure is a workout game and it's been out for a little while, but it comes with these cool accessories like a polities wheel where you put the controller inside and it measures how you move it and how you squeeze it and pull it.
And there also is another controller that attaches to your leg.
It's measuring, your jogging in place, squatting, doing all sorts of movements as you complete your adventure to get through this workout world, defeat the bad guys and do all these These mini games where you can compete with other people.
But now there's a new rhythm music mode that you can download as a free upgrade.
It has 17 different songs most of the songs are from the levels of the game but there are some songs that are from other popular switch games like Super Mario Odyssey Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Splatoon two For those who want to take it old school there's also music from the original we fit.
There are two modes novice and advanced.
You get a tutorial at the start to teach you the right form.
novice is simple.
It's totally basic and gets you used to the concept if you've ever played music or rhythm game I was a big rock band player.
And in college I always play this arcade machine called dance maniacs.
I know music, read the games.
So I'm playing the novice level and I'm thinking, hey, this is pretty basic, and it seems kind of slow, too easy, right?
But at the end of the three minutes, I'm starting to feel a little bit of the burn in my arms.
But it still doesn't feel like a total challenge, so then I tried the advanced level and boy.
I mean, on screen my brain is following, but my body is not wanting to keep up.
It's really hard to do all these actions in a row with the pulling and the pushing and stretching.
My body just did not want to listen to my brain.
But you know what?
Hard is a good thing in this case.
You don't want it to be too easy.
I mean, after three songs, I really felt the burn of my arms.
I was winded I needed a break.
And you know what the next day I felt a little sore to these short bursts of activity are key for me when I don't have a lot of time.
Time to work out.
I have a three year old toddler.
I have a baby that's learning to walk.
You think I have time for some 30 minute workout session?
No, I need short bursts that are very effective.
And this does the job.
Because three songs is just ten minutes, and I'm already feeling it.
That is great for my time.
It's also an environment where I don't mind if my kids are walking around and playing next to me in the living room.
It's something that I can pick up anytime.
It doesn't take a lot of set up.
There is no appointment necessary.
So if I need a break when I'm at the computer for awhile or I just need to shake of the stress I'm feeling I could just jump right in.
I can use preset activities too.
If I want a custom workout, if I know the favorite songs I have I could just preset that and jump right in.
But also, the kids like it.
It's an environment where they like watching it, the music's fun, and there is another twist.
There is a new mode in here where my kids can actually Actually play along, that music mode, that's a little too complicated for my toddler.
But there is a new mode that she is perfect for, it's called Jogging.
This is something that is a casual way to Jog and place through these very scenic levels that are on the normal adventure mode.
But you could just tap in without all the bad guys showing up and run through these lands filled with deer and other fantasy wimzie type environments.
You know really calm relaxing stuff when you can't get out of the house but you want to have some virtual fresh air.
She likes doing that.
She feels accomplished when she does that and you know what?
I do too because sometimes you just need to run around some fantasy land and just let your fire hair flow freely through the deer.
Hello, deer, you're so cute.
Let me just say I am not a fit person But I do need a game to be challenging, to make it effective for me to wanna workout.
I like the game of vacation, that gets me to push myself a little harder.
But I also do appreciate these little bits whereby I don't really feel up to doing something very intensive, I can still do something light and casual like the jogging Like the music game, I can set it on easy if I want go.
I also like the fact that if you get something wrong in the music game, it doesn't say you're wrong, error, miss.
It just says err.
So it's not so discouraging if you feel bad about yourself, if you're not quite there yet Now what is discouraging and unfortunate is that the demand is so high right now for the switch and this gaming adventure that it is sold out at retailers.
Third Party sellers have jacked up the asking price to ridiculous amounts and you should not be paying hundreds of dollars for a sleep workout game.
That said I hope that when they become available again if the price goes back down This is something that you'll at least know if it's for you or not.
And I hope in the future, Nintendo can keep making creative outlets like this for us to get moving at home for when we don't want to go to the gym.
I really need more practice on the music round.
So even though it looks easy visually, physically Need a little more practice?
And I'm making a vow to myself to do more activities like this to stay active and stay strong.
I'm stuck at home.
Yes, it took a pandemic for me to finally get serious about being fit, but you know what?
I'm gonna do it.
No matter what it is in your life that you can incorporate.
It's important to stay active and stay.
Fit, even if it is just a silly game of music.
[MUSIC]
