Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023
Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023
6:04
Watch Now

Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023

Gaming
Speaker 1: A lot of new video game hardware is coming. Soon we have Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors. The PSVR two release is a couple months away and Xbox is developing their own streaming box. Every major console manufacturer is working on something to keep their fans happy. Let's go through all of them and see what state of development or release everything's in. If you wanna jump around, there are chapters enabled. Speaker 1: Let's start with Nintendo [00:00:30] and the follow up to the Switch. Often rumored to be called the Switch Pro. This device has existed in leaks and rumors for over a year now and up until summer of 2022, we were getting a ton of these seemingly legitimate updates. However, when no news of the device was shown during the summer gaming season, word quickly dried up about the console. The Switch Pro has been rumored to be a much more powerful device, hopefully displaying better frame rate with resolutions up to 4k. Two very welcome additions. [00:01:00] Considering the state of a few recent first party titles, I'm looking at You Pokemon. Along with that was an increased screen size and much longer battery life. We did see some of these updates in 2020 one's Ole Switch model that was released. This version had a larger screen with a much more impressive and vibrant display. It featured an improved kickstand on the back and the dock had a few tiny improvements like a built-in ethernet adapter. Many think that due to the supply constraints during the pandemic, Nintendo had to shift from releasing a fully [00:01:30] realized ProModel and instead put some of their upgrades in the welcomed but less impressive OL ad edition. But after seeing how poorly Pokemon Scarlet and Violet run, here's hoping a newer switch isn't too far away. Speaker 1: On the PlayStation front, Sony has been busy fixing their supply chain issues with PS five s with things seeming to be in a better place. Sony's looking to create more accessories to develop its next gen ecosystem. Starting with the dual sense edge, this controller is right around the corner and is coming [00:02:00] out in a few weeks. Be sure to subscribe because we'll be reviewing it the minute we get our hands on it. The Dual Sensee Edge wireless controller is an elite style controller for the PS five. This means it features far more customization options than the typical controller you'd get with the console. Players will be able to change the draw distance of each trigger in order to fine tune how fast they want that input to be made. This is a popular option for first person shooter fans since it allows for shots to be fired more quickly and more often. Speaker 1: The analog [00:02:30] sticks can also be swapped out for either high or low dome caps, which opens up different levels of comfort and travel distance. Another popular option for any Twitch style of gameplay. In addition, the entire analog stick unit will be removable and replaceable. A welcomed feature for anyone who has suffered with stick drift and been stuck replacing the entire controller. And of course, you can't have an elite controller without back paddles. The dual Sense Edge will feature one paddle on each side for a total of two inputs on the back. Though this is [00:03:00] a nice option, it's curious why Sony opted for two and not the standard four. Most players use the back paddles as replacements for all four of the face buttons. This ensures you won't have to remove your thumb from the right analog stick at any point while still having access to all your inputs. The Dual Sense Edge is currently available for pre-order through PlayStation Direct's online store. It's dropping on January 26th and will retail for $200. It includes all of the customization options I mentioned before, as well as a carrying [00:03:30] case, a USB cable for charging and a connector housing Speaker 1: Coming up right after. This is another piece of hardware from Sony. The PlayStation VR two launching about a month after the controller is the next VR headset for PlayStation. This time for the PS five, the PSVR two is a major step up from last Gen's psvr. It features a single cable attaching the headset to the console and two VR two sends controllers. No more old PlayStation wands. We got our hands on [00:04:00] the device earlier this year and I'll link to our impression video right now. If you wanna check that out. The PlayStation VR two features two 2000 by 2040 per eye. Visuals offering around 110 degrees of field of view and the same high level of comfort we've come to expect from Sony's VR offerings. The company says they're expecting more than 20 titles at launch, including Horizon Call of the Mountain Crossfire, Sierra Squad. Hello, neighbor, search and Rescue and fan favorite Pistol Whip. Personally, [00:04:30] I'm crossing my fingers and hoping we see Half-Life Alex Porter to this thing in the not too distant future. The PlayStation VR two is available through limited pre-orders now and launches on February 22nd for $550. There is also a Horizon call of the Mountain Bundle for 600. Speaker 1: Finally, over on the Microsoft side, we have the Xbox Game Pass streaming box. Now this product doesn't have an official name since it's only a development product that has been talked about for a while. [00:05:00] In fact, Xbox C E O Phil Spencer recently stated that development on it was put on hold for the time being. Since the team was moved onto another project, that project was xbox's push into a dedicated streaming app for recent Samsung TV models. Many 2022 and even 2021. Model TVs from Samsung now have an Xbox Game Pass app that allows players to connect to xbox's Cloud streaming service. Looking back at the streaming box, however, we got a single glimpse of a prototype version in [00:05:30] Spencer's office. Background. Unfortunately, the CEO stated that they were having trouble getting the cost of it low enough while still including a controller upon purchase. He feels they need to target a 100 to $120 price range to be competitive in the marketplace. The box isn't fully canceled, but it's unclear if we'll see it anytime soon. That's everything we know so far coming in 2023, but I'm sure more will get announced. What are you looking forward to? Let me know and thanks for watching.

Up Next

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Up Next

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget
screenshot-2022-11-24-at-11-39-06.png

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to Be Released Early Next Year
yt-ps5-controller-date-time-v2

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to Be Released Early Next Year

Meta's Next-Gen Avatars Will Have Legs
avatars-00-01-10-08-still104

Meta's Next-Gen Avatars Will Have Legs

Panic Playdate Review: Crank-Enabled Handheld Indie Magic
panic-playdate-review-3

Panic Playdate Review: Crank-Enabled Handheld Indie Magic

Panic Playdate: Unboxing
panic-playdate-unboxing-00-01-22-20-still002

Panic Playdate: Unboxing

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
img-9003

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck

Should you change the color of your PS5?
ps5-face-plates-1

Should you change the color of your PS5?

PS5 M.2 drives compared and tested
ps5-m-2-drives-tested-and-compared-plus-video-3

PS5 M.2 drives compared and tested

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023
221219-site-gaming-hardware-to-look-forward-to-2023-1

Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

These are the Best Wireless Headphones of 2022
1203574324999948-bvkbqdmdqyd4qmb5fhd2-height640.png

These are the Best Wireless Headphones of 2022

The iPhone Pro Mirrorless Camera Holy Grail Will Never Be Found
p1001214

The iPhone Pro Mirrorless Camera Holy Grail Will Never Be Found

Best Philips Hue Lights -- 2022 Roundup
philips-hue

Best Philips Hue Lights -- 2022 Roundup

The Best Soundbars Under $500
best-of-hue-justin-seq-00-10-53-13-still002

The Best Soundbars Under $500

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit