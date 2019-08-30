Stream an audiobook and keep the kids happy

Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Audio books are a great way to keep kids entertained on a long car ride, flight or just to help them relax during quiet time. Here's the best way to download age appropriate stories for your child. If you're already a subscriber to Amazon's Audible you'll find thousands of titles for kids in well organized categories. Memberships start at $15 a month, but new users can enjoy a free 30 day trial. Kobo.com is another audio book subscription service that offers a free 30 day trial. The library is not as extensive as Audible, but the monthly membership fee is only $9.99. Your public library's also a great place to borrow free audiobooks for kids. Go to your library's app and use the search function. Just be aware that the wait time for popular titles can be a couple of weeks or longer. And finally, if you're ever looking for guidance on what content is appropriate for your kids age, visit common sense media.org peruse lists or search titles to see what experts and other parents say about movies, books, video games, and yes, even audio books. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsubo with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

