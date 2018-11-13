Stranger Things' David Harbour unboxes some CNET surprises
Hi, I'm David Harbour and welcome to my first CNet unboxing in a paper bag not a box.
This is already out not so good.
Let's see what we got.
Okay, Indiana Jones hat and whip.
I like this.
I don't know what it has to do with technology but it's great.
Let's see, I'm gonna take off the packaging.
Throw me the idle, I throw you the whip.
This is [UNKNOWN] which I saw I think it was 17 times in the movie theater with my grandma because she liked the air conditioning.
It was my favorite movie and still is, so Indiana Jones.
[SOUND] You got more stuff in here?
What else do you have?
Wow, another homage to the 80s.
The Knight Rider K.I.T.
T Hallmark keepsake, magic light and sound Christmas tree ornament.
Thank God, now they have a Christmas tree ornament of Knight Rider, for years I have celebrated Christmas without my K.I.T.
T on my tree.
Look at that, that is pretty snazzy
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Does it require batteries of some sort?
Let's see, an ultra-cool car with an unmistakable voice and pulsing red scanner, the Knight Industries 2000.
It was not only Michael Knight's ride, it was his constant supremely competent partner in the 1980s TV hit Night Rider with a self-aware cybernetic processor, four cruise modes, and turbo jet power.
Kit took high speed computing to the next level and then some.
High speed computing, because you're going quickly and using a computer.
Not because the computer's very fast but because the car is fast and in it is a computer.
This is beautiful, I was just watching some of this television program the other night.
And they were having a marathon of Knight Rider episodes, it doesn't hold up surprisingly.
[MUSIC]
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the the dangerous world of a man Who does not exist.
It's wildly misogynistic as well.
David Hasselhoff is always entertaining some helpless lady so or helping them out in some way that wind up falling in love with him and kissing him.
Whether or not you agree with the content of the actual show, you have to agree that this is a delightful gift.
For any member of your family.
The Hallmark Keepsake Knightrider car.
I still don't know how it turns on, where you press the button.
I am the voice of Knight Industry 2000's microproccessor.
KITT.
Wow.
Cybernetic high velocity computing at its finest.
So this is wonderful.
Do I get to keep these or what?
Okay, good.
[MUSIC]
Wow.
