Steamy sex on 'Silicon Valley'?The cast of Silicon Valley reveal the scandalous and the made-up spoilers from Season 4 of HBO's nerdy comedy.
We're skirting on spoilers. Spoiler county here. It wasn't in the trailer, I can't say. We really embrace the HBO sexy, sultry. I gotta scoop. Thanks guys. Scoop city. Two scoops of scooping. [SOUND] Now [UNKNOWN], we agreed not to do the drum roll. We He did? HBO's Silicon Valley is back again for a fourth season of Pipe Piper pitches and nerdy drama. We sat down with the cast of the show in San Francisco to see if they would reveal any secrets about the upcoming season. Describe season four in one word. The trailer is kind of all over the place. Chaotic. Nerds. Chaotic nerds. Four. Twisty. Jack face. Pide Piper is pivoting. Is it still going to be called Pide Piper in season four. Can you tell me this? Well I know that Richard Makes a big play to keep the name Pied Piper. I keep the name Pied Piper and I won't budge on that. Yeah, that's fine. Dude, who gives a ****? That's terrible. That's fine. But the company that splits off from Richard is eager to shed that name because the only person who likes it This Richard. Yeah, we won't tell you what name they settled on but this was some of the ones that were out there. The new company maybe was gonna be called The Doughaway Brothers, Pizza's Everywhere, Hello Kitty Two, [UNKNOWN] That's Not My Dog, was a front runner for the company. [LAUGH] One of the episodes has just been brainstorming. Names for 22 minutes. You don't remember that episode? There's something called mansplaining, ladies have you heard about this? We know what mansplaining is. I'm sure you think you know what it is. Are we gonna see any love stories unfold in season four? Yes. Particularly between Danesh and Gilfoil. Yeah. That is an interesting thing, I feel like people think there is some sort of sexual tension between us under the surface. Not anymore, is what he's about to say. Because of this season. There's no more tension. Yes because the tension has been released. Take what you will from that. If you catch my I drift. You are wearing the same exact pajamas as Dinesh, and you're saying rad now? I don't know, I think we look rad. Let's just say yeah. We shared more than Pajamas, yes. Let's just say those pajamas are comfortable. You're looking at, well, the subjects of a very intense full episode long sex scene. Yeah. We show it. I mean, we show it. We show all of it. We push the limits of what can be done even on paid cable. You see my whole naked scalp. Some people say when it goes into Porno is not film making, but I think we just proved. We proved otherwise. There is erotic fan art of the three of us, lying in bed, in a post coital bliss. Monica's smoking. I'm happily passed out I think. And you're like, fretful. So they will get their Love triangle, threesome in season four. Guaranteed, 100% that's happening. Yes, let's Google pledge to that. Yes. Yes. Wow, I think we just [INAUDIBLE] Spoiler alert. No, they lied to you. I'm sorry. Guess we'll have to watch to find out. Silicon Valley premieres April 23 on HBO.