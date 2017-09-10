Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Special Features
Meet the crew of 'Star Trek: Discovery'Cast members of the upcoming series discuss their characters and how they each fit into the Trek universe.
Transcript
[MUSIC] So you play as Pock's adopted sister? That's true. Is there a kind of pressure that comes with that? Because Pock is arguably, to me, Right. The greatest Star Trek character of all times [LAUGH] I love how they've woven me in. I did feel a bit of pressure, yes. Because people are familiar with the Vulcan behavior, right? And so you have to be familiar to them in that way. But I am my own woman with my own struggles. With this Vulcan indoctrination, so I'm different as well. [MUSIC] The Captain is kind of a messed up guy, how will that sort of manifest itself in the show and through your character? He's an interesting, complicated guy. And all the characters I think are born of our times. It might be set in the future, but the point of Star Trek has always been to reflect our times back at us. Because I'm not the vanilla hero at the center it, I think they can explore things that are much more nuanced and three dimensional than you would have seen before. Your captain acts as a mentor To First Officer Burnham. What kind of influence does your character have on her? Captain Georgiou brings the humanity back into Michael Burnham because she grew up in the Vulcan society. And it's not about wanting to break her spirit to not be this logical, smart, and you know, get Getting things done, Micheal Burnham. But you make her accept that she is human. And to be human is to have emotions. But to have the good emotions of love, and compassion, and empathy. Because without that You won't survive yourself. [MUSIC] Because he's the doctor, he has privileged information, you could say. And so part of the story has to do with some of the work I'm doing and how that may or may not be affecting me. And then there's that question of like How do we talk about it? What is the responsibility as the doctor and also as my partner? I think what's really refreshing is that we're still, even in the future, dealing with something as very simple and arcane as life work balance. [UNKNOWN] 's being a prey species on their planet. And I'm the first one of my kind to rise above that. And to go through Star Fleet Academy and to become a high ranking officer on a Starship Bridge so I hold myself with a certain pride and a certain sense of accomplishment. And hope for my own future and all that. I'm seen as an outsider but definitely embraced, you know. [MUSIC] The first time we meet him [MUSIC] So, you are a klingon! I am! [LAUGH] Pretty awesome! Pretty great! How you think the role differs from previous klingon? Her heart and her integrity is there. Her humanity is very much a part of her storyline. And I'm so thrilled, because of course any time you play a character you don't want them to be one-dimensional. I feel like she's four-dimensional, she's got so many different complexities. Our show seeks to remind everybody that we need to To be our best selves. I mean, that even if we're in conflict you've gotta put your best foot forward. And I think it's all about how we resolve our disputes. I think this version of Star Trek reminds us of where we can go, because we are furthering Star Trek's legacy of diversity and universality. [MUSIC]