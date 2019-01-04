Star Trek: Discovery cast on the one tech they could beam away
Transcript
What's the one technology in your life that you wish you could make disappear?
My God, my phone.
[LAUGH] Without question.
Yeah, my phone.
That's a good answer.
Well my phone.
That's for sure.
I definitely want to be less dependant on my phone and I'm finding ways to do that, right?
Because the phone has taken the place of a lot of things.
It has taken the place of the calendar and the planner and the clock and the watch and all of that.
So I want little by little, even the notepad on my phone, I don't want that.
I'm trying to take the Things away, I do my work on my phone.
Cuz their's a big screen, I have a ten, so I read my scripts and everything from my phone and I wanna stop doing all of that.
It sounds crazy, but maybe smart phones.
So Doug Jones has, he's like look at this, he's got an old school cell phone and I'm like That's awesome.
Because I get so sucked into my cell phone.
But at the same time, I love it.
Like if I'm curious about something to just pull up Wikipedia or whatever and like read the knowledge of the world information in the world is in your phone.
And so it's a blessing and a curse.
But for me, I already answered that question for myself.
I don't have a smart phone.
I never have owned one.
If I do social media, it's on an iPad when I have internet connection, and otherwise throughout the day, I have a phone that makes phone calls and does the text tool messages, and that's all I do.
[LAUGH]
That's amazing.
Yes.
I've already answered that question for myself.
I wanted to do away with that.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
The cell phone has become a convenience that's turned into a ball-and-chain.
And I don't like how addicted I am to it.
I don't like how addicted other people are to it.
My wife and I are moving to the country soon, and I cannot wait to put my phone into the drawer for days at a time.
Social media
Is that a technology?
It's totally a technology.
Sure yeah yeah yeah.
Okay I mean all the things that are awful about social media.
The constant pressure to kind of perform in that way.
I don't think it's necessarily a service for the good.
I appreciate it's, Use like if I'm in the car but bluetooth technology really is lame in many ways like the signal get [UNKNOWN] In this problems, you know with the speakers and stuff like that, so there's kind there's got to be a better way but, I don't want to lose it cuz I like, you know, those things about them, they are nice so
I mean look, I'm on my phone way too much.
I know that.
So,
[BLANK_AUDIO]
I do remember I was alive and remember at time when that phone was not in my hand all day.
And I am guilty of not taking in my immediate surroundings.
Night could be better about th at,
These sorts of.
Guns, get rid of guns.
Does that count?
Does that count?
Eh.
Or the 3D printers that make the guns.
Not 3d printers in general, just the ones that make the guns.
Okay.
Could get rid of iPhones.
Easy.
