Spring clean your life with these apps

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Spring clean your life with these appsSpring cleaning applies to more than just sorting out your home. Use these apps to clear out the clutter, from physical items to digital files.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's time to clear the clutter from what's on your phone to all the unwanted items in your home. Start by cleaning up your camera roll with Flic for IOS. Swipe left to trash a photo or swipe right to keep it. When you're done, you can see how much space you've cleared. Unroll.me can lighten the load on your inbox by unsubscribing from emails you don't want. Use the Snupps app to catalog items in your home from your clothes to electronics. Tap the dollar sign icon to be sent straight to eBay so you can list unwanted items on the eBay market place. And the notes scannable for iOS will digitized notes, business cards, receipts And anything else on paper with your phone. For Android phones, find it in the regular Evernote app. And for cleaning tasks around the house, try BrightNest. It's got home maintenance tips and guides to help you organize items in the home. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, CNET.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]